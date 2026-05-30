Karnataka CLP Meet Today To Elect Next CM: All Eyes On D K Shivakumar

Following Siddaramaiah's resignation, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is meeting in Bengaluru to formally elect its next leader. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is the clear frontrunner to succeed him, as per PTI.

The transition follows a long-standing power-sharing arrangement within the party. With the Governor accepting the resignation and dissolving the Cabinet, all legislators have been instructed to attend the meeting to finalise the new leadership.

With the high command's backing, Siddaramaiah is expected to either propose Shivakumar's name or move a one-line resolution empowering party leadership to finalise the appointment. The swearing-in ceremony, likely scheduled for Monday on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, will mark the official transition of power. A small group of Cabinet ministers will also take the oath alongside the incoming Chief Minister.

Some ministers from the previous Cabinet are trying to keep their positions in the new government, while other MLAs hoping to become ministers have also gone to New Delhi.

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The leadership transition in Karnataka entered its final stages following high-level meetings in New Delhi. Both outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and frontrunner D.K. Shivakumar met with Congress central leadership to finalise Cabinet composition and ensure a smooth power handover. Concurrently, the national capital has become a hub of intense lobbying, as numerous party legislators camped out to secure ministerial berths in the upcoming government, reported PTI.

The upcoming Cabinet is expected to balance regional representation and caste equations, combining experienced hands with new legislators. While multiple Deputy Chief Ministers are being considered and some current ministers face removal, loyalty to Siddaramaiah remains a key factor. Meanwhile, the presence of Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, at leadership meetings in Delhi has triggered intense speculation that he may be inducted into the new government.

Discussions are also ongoing regarding the appointment of the new Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, with senior MLA and former minister Satish Jarkiholi emerging as a leading contender for the post.

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