Inside Nvidia-Windows Major Announcement Tease: N1X Chip Soon? Here's What Experts Predict

Nvidia has set off a wave of speculation online after sharing a cryptic teaser ahead of its Computex keynote in Taiwan with many expecting the chipmaker to unveil its first consumer-focused Arm-based processor for Windows laptops.

The buzz began on Friday when Nvidia's GeForce account and Microsoft's official Windows account posted the same message on X: "A new era of PC."

Shortly afterwards, British chip design firm Arm shared the same message.

The posts also included geographic coordinates that point to the Taipei Music Center where Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to deliver a keynote address on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Nvidia CEO Urges Super Micro To Tighten Up On Compliance

Neither company has revealed what the announcement is about but the coordinated messaging has fueled expectations of a major hardware launch.

Microsoft executive Pavan Davuluri, who oversees Windows and Surface, has already indicated that the announcement is unlikely to involve a new version of Windows.

“Something new is coming for developers. And no, it's not a new OS version. See you at Build next week!” he tweeted.

This has shifted attention firmly towards hardware, particularly new processors and possible laptop devices built around them.

According to a report by PCMag, industry watchers have long anticipated Nvidia's entry into the consumer CPU market. Rumours suggest the company could introduce two Arm-based system-on-chips, reportedly called the N1 and N1X, designed for Windows laptops.

The Verge also reported that the chips could help Nvidia make a major push into the Windows on Arm market which will challenge traditional x86-based processors that have dominated PCs for decades.

According to Tom's Hardware, unconfirmed hardware leaks suggest the processor could feature a powerful 20-core Arm-based design. The processor is also expected to include integrated graphics derived from Nvidia's latest “Blackwell” technology which will potentially deliver gaming and AI performance usually associated with dedicated graphics cards.

VideoCardz has also shared screenshots purportedly showing a Dell embargo related to Nvidia's N1X processor.

If the rumours prove accurate, Nvidia's move could mark one of the biggest shifts in the PC industry in years by bringing Arm-based processors into the high-performance Windows laptop segment and increasing pressure on established players such as Intel and AMD.

The teaser campaign has triggered intense discussion online.

Kislay Parashar, Co-founder of Cosmic Labs, wrote: "If this actually ships in real laptops, the real test won't be performance. It'll be drivers, thermals, and battery life holding up on thin Windows machines. That's usually where these ideas get messy."



Another user commented, "Is that basically Nvidia's answer to Apple's M-series chips in their laptops? Interesting if so, I've been out of the loop on this one."



One commenter joked, "I'm sure the price will end up being even more grand than the product itself."



"This is going to hit Intel hard. Expect more pressure on x86 and another leg down for Intel's stock," another user wrote.



“NVIDIA finally bringing Blackwell to thin Windows laptops? ARM gaming PCs incoming, Intel's sweating right now,” someone else stated.



For now, Nvidia has not confirmed any details. More clarity is expected when Huang takes the stage at Computex on Sunday with Microsoft also scheduled to hold its Build keynote shortly afterwards.

ALSO READ: Is AI Worth The Cost? Uber And Nvidia Executives Unsure Of Returns On Investments

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.