Bank Holidays In June 2026: Banks To Remain Shut For 11 Days; Check State-Wise List Here

Banks across India are set to have a relatively busy June with fewer holidays compared to previous months. Most of the bank holidays during the month will be regional and observed only in select states. The only major holiday scheduled to be observed across most states and Union Territories is Muharram on June 26.

Overall, banks will remain closed for 11 days in June, including four Sundays and two Saturdays. As per the Reserve Bank of India, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks are mandated to observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays. Apart from these weekly offs, a few state-specific festivals and local occasions will lead to closures in certain regions.

Customers are advised to check the RBI holiday calendar in advance to avoid inconvenience.

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Bank Holidays in June 2026

June 15: YMA Day/Raja Sankranti holiday in Mizoram and Odisha

June 25: Moharram holiday in Andhra Pradesh

June 26: Muharram (Yaom-EShahadath)/Last Day of Moharam/Ashoora holiday everywhere except Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, Kerala, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, among others.

June 29: Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti holiday in Himachal Pradesh

June 30: Remna Ni peace day holiday in Mizoram.

June 13, 27: Saturdays

June 7, 14, 21, 28: Sundays.

Customers should note that while banks are closed on these days, online banking services, ATMs, mobile banking and UPI transactions will continue to function as usual. Branch-related services such as cash deposits, cheque clearances, passbook updates and account-related assistance may be unavailable on holiday dates.

Since several holidays are region-specific, bank closures may vary from state to state. Customers are advised to check the holiday schedule of their respective local banks.

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The RBI releases this tentative holiday schedule ahead of the new year. However, dates may change depending on local festivals, state-specific observances or administrative decisions.

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