Apple iPhone Ultra May Come In White, Get Vapour Chamber Cooling

Apple is anticipated to release its first foldable iPhone in September this year, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, in a launch that is set to shine spotlight on top-of-the-line devices. Although Apple has not officially confirmed the foldable, it's been widely rumoured to be called iPhone Ultra or the iPhone Fold. While some of the display and camera specs have been tipped earlier, fresh leaks now provide details on potential colour options and cooling technology for the book-style foldable.

Apple iPhone Ultra May Come In White

According to Weibo tipster Ice Universe, an image of the upcoming foldable iPhone has appeared online, showing the device in a white colourway. While the image's authenticity remains dubious, it offers a look at the possible design and colour direction.

Another tipster, Instant Digital, reported that white is the only confirmed colour option for the iPhone Ultra presently. However, supply chain reports indicate Apple is also testing an indigo shade inspired by the Deep Blue on the iPhone 17 Pro.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also earlier indicated that Apple may stick to classic options — silver, white, black, and space grey-style colours — in what may indicate a cautious approach towards its debut foldable. Apple notably used a similar strategy for the original iPhone X.

iPhone Ultra May Get Vapour Chamber Cooling

Another tipster, Fixed Focus Digital, has separately revealed that the iPhone Ultra is expected to include a vapour chamber cooling system. This advanced thermal solution is said to deliver “quite impressive” heat management, reflecting significant investment by Apple to handle the demands of a foldable design.

The tipster added that while there have been some challenges during the manufacturing process as the device moves into pre-assembly, the overall launch schedule appears unaffected.

iPhone Ultra: Other Expected Features

Based on earlier leaks, the iPhone Ultra could arrive with the below features:

Minimal display crease of just around 0.15 mm.

Redesigned, liquid metal hinge.

5,800mAh battery .

7.8-inch inner screen; 5.5-inch cover screen.

Apple's next-generation 2nm A20 Pro chipset.

Apple's C2 modem.

Dual 48MP rear cameras; dual front-facing cameras.

Also read: 'All Systems Glow': Apple Gives New Tagline To WWDC 2026 — Check Keynote Timings, How To Watch, Expectations

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