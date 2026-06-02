After Lifting IPL 2026 Trophy, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Vrindavan Visit Goes Viral — Watch

Just days after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) celebrated another IPL 2026 title victory, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma chose a spiritual visit over extended celebrations.

Videos from Premanand Maharaj's ashram have surfaced online, showing the power couple spending quiet moments at the holy destination away from the spotlight.

Virushka Visits Vrindavan

As per Pinkvilla, Virat and Anushka travelled to Mathura-Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh to seek blessings from spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj. The visit was kept low-profile, with the couple avoiding any grand public appearance.

They were accompanied by Virat's brother and sister-in-law during the trip. Clips from the ashram show them walking around the premises and spending time in the peaceful surroundings.

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The couple's understated look quickly caught the attention of fans online.

Anushka opted for a white kurta-pajama paired with a pink dupatta covering her head, while Virat kept it casual in a brown sweatshirt and beige pants. Both were seen with tilak on their foreheads and wore masks during the visit.

In several videos, the pair can be seen walking barefoot through the ashram grounds and interacting with devotees.

Virat and Anushka have often visited religious and spiritual centres during important phases of their lives.

Apart from Premanand Maharaj's ashram, the couple has previously visited Neem Karoli Baba's Kainchi Dham Ashram and other spiritual destinations on multiple occasions. Their visits are often linked to major personal and professional milestones.

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Coming After A Memorable IPL Campaign

The visit came shortly after RCB lifted the IPL 2026 trophy by beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the final to secure their second consecutive title.

Virat played a key role in the win and was named Player of the Match for his performance in the summit clash. He scored an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls. The legendary batter also recorded the fastest half-century of his IPL career during the final.

While fans continue celebrating RCB's title-winning moment, Virat and Anushka chose to mark the occasion by offering prayers and spending time in a place that holds special spiritual significance for them.

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