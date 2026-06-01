Anushka-Virat Steal Spotlight With Viral Dance After RCB's IPL Win

Virat Kohli may have delivered the defining innings of the IPL 2026 final, but it was a joyful dance with wife Anushka Sharma at the after-party that truly captured the internet's heart on Sunday night.

Following RCB's commanding five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, their second consecutive IPL title, the couple was spotted dancing and celebrating at the team's post-match party.

In a video shared by RCB on their official account, Kohli is seen grooving in a red T-shirt under neon lights, exuding pure joy as teammates, support staff, and family joined the festivities.

The franchise captioned it, "King Kohli's masterclass on the dance floor. Pure vibes. Wholesome. And so much more. Anushka Sharma, thank you for being our Day 1."

The celebrations came after a memorable final on May 31. Kohli had earlier lit up the Narendra Modi Stadium with a scintillating unbeaten 75 off 42 balls, including a 25-ball fifty, the fastest of his IPL career, as RCB chased down Gujarat Titans' total of 155/8 with five wickets to spare and two overs remaining.

ALSO READ: 'Once Again Made Bengaluru Proud': DK Shivakumar Hails RCB's Historic Win, Hits Out Over IPL Final Venue

Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB had first restricted GT with disciplined bowling before Kohli sealed the deal in ruthless fashion. The victory made RCB only the third franchise in IPL history to defend the title, alongside Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

During the trophy presentation on the field, a touching moment unfolded when Kohli spotted Anushka in the VIP stands rising to applaud. He responded by blowing flying kisses toward her, with she visibly beaming back as the crowd roared.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Pacers Steer Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Second Successive Title

Adding to the night's charm, Kohli's T-shirt became a talking point, it bore the cheeky message, "One felt nice, we did twice." Anushka later shared a picture of Kohli flaunting the T-shirt on her Instagram story, accompanying it with a heart emoji.

Kohli also shared celebratory dance moments with batting coach Dinesh Karthik, making the after-party a night to remember for everyone in the RCB camp.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.