Is Mojtaba Khamenei Alive? Rubio Shares Assessment On Iranian Supreme Leader With US Senate Panel

Putting months of speculation to rest, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is alive and becoming more actively involved in governing the country amid ongoing tensions between Tehran and Washington

Testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio told lawmakers that there were indications suggesting Khamenei had become increasingly involved in governing matters.

"I think there are indications out there that he is increasingly engaging at some level," Rubio said, responding to questions about the Iranian leader's current status.

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Mojtaba Khamenei was reportedly wounded on Feb. 28 when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iranian targets.

The operation allegedly resulted in the death of his father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, though Iranian authorities have not publicly confirmed details surrounding the incident.

Rubio's remarks come at a time when diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran remain stalled.

Tensions have continued despite a fragile ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan on April 8, which has come under growing strain in recent weeks.

The US Secretary of State reiterated that Washington remains open to reaching an agreement with Iran but stressed that any sanctions relief would depend on Tehran significantly curbing its nuclear programme.

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"There is the prospect before us, which could happen today, it could happen tomorrow, it could happen next week," Rubio said, expressing cautious optimism about the possibility of renewed diplomatic progress between the two countries.

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