Restaurant Brands Asia Allots Shares, Warrants Worth Rs 1,500 Crore To Lenexis Foodworks

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd., the operator of restaurant chain Burger King in India, has allotted shares and warrants worth Rs 1,500 crore to Lenexis Foodworks, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Lenexis Foodworks acquired 12.86 crore shares in the company worth Rs 70 apiece, aggregating to Rs 900 crore. It also received 8.57 crore warrants worth Rs 70 apiece, summing up to Rs 600 crore.

Restaurants Brands Asia had, in the past week, opened an offer for a consortium led by Lenexis Foodworks, Aayush Trust and Inspira Enterprise India.

Q4 Results

The Burger King operator's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 60.44 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, according to the results declared on May 20. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 92.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 632.55 crore against Rs 597.14 crore a year ago, it added.

The total expenses in the fourth quarter rose to Rs 700.82 crore from Rs 693.85 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The company said same-store sales grew 5.1%, aided by a strong focus on value offerings. It increased its footprint in India to 513 restaurants.

ALSO READ: Restaurant Brands Asia Open Offer: Lenexis, Inspira, Others Mount Rs 1,465-Crore Bid For 26% Stake

Shares of Restaurant Brands Asia on Tuesday settled 0.6% higher at Rs 68.35 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.43% climb in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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