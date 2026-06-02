World Hindu Congress: Three-Day Event Planned In Mumbai In December; Check Date, Venue, Other Details

The World Hindu Congress (WHC) 2026 will be held in Mumbai from Dec. 18 to 20, bringing together Hindu leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, educators, media professionals and community representatives from across the globe to discuss issues related to Hindu society, development and international cooperation.

The event, to be hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre, will be organised under the theme "Samanam Vratam Saha Cittam - Shared Commitment: Collective Resolve," according to a statement released on Monday.

The congress will coincide with the centenary year celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is observing its Shatabdi Varsh in 2026.

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According to ANI, WHC 2026 will be chaired by Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal, with Vishad Mafatlal and Mahesh Bhagchandka serving as co-chairs.

The three-day event will feature seven parallel conferences focused on key areas including economics, education, media, politics, women's leadership, youth engagement and organisational development. These include the World Hindu Economic Forum, Hindu Education Conference, Hindu Media Conference, Hindu Political Conference, Hindu Women Conference, Hindu Youth Conference and Hindu Organisational Conference.

Speaking about the event, Swami Vigyananand said the gathering comes at a time when Hindus are gaining greater global visibility and influence, and stressed the need for stronger collaboration to address contemporary challenges.

"Hindus today are more visible, respected and accepted than in the previous century. We must accelerate the fulfilment of global Hindu aspirations while remaining committed to protecting and advancing Hindu interests," he said.

Ajay Piramal said the congress aims to channel the entrepreneurial and intellectual strength of Hindus worldwide towards building a more prosperous, just and values-driven society.

"There is no platform quite like the World Hindu Congress. It represents the meeting point of global aspirations and Hindu philosophy. I look forward to harnessing the collective enterprise and intellectual energy of Hindus worldwide to help build a more prosperous, just and Dharmic world," he said.

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More than 4,500 delegates from over 60 countries are expected to attend the event, according to the organisers.

Previous editions of the World Hindu Congress were held in New Delhi in 2014, Chicago in 2018 and Bangkok in 2023. Collectively, the event has attracted more than 6,500 participants from over 60 countries.

Held once every four years, the World Hindu Congress serves as a platform for networking, collaboration and exchange of ideas within the global Hindu community. Its guiding principle is "Yato Dharmastato Jaya" - "Where there is Dharma, there is victory."

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