IndiGo Grounds Manchester Operations From August-End, Passengers To Get Refund Options

India's largest airline IndiGo on Tuesday announced that it will temporarily suspend its direct flight services to and from Manchester from August 31, citing prolonged airspace restrictions, rising operational expenses and an increasingly challenging aviation environment.

In a press release issued by the airline, it said the decision comes as continuing international airspace constraints have significantly increased flight durations, making operations on the route commercially difficult.

As part of the move, IndiGo will also return one of the six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft it had leased from Norse Atlantic Airways.

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IndiGo had inducted the six wide-body Dreamliners on damp lease in early 2025 as part of its strategy to expand into the European market before the arrival of its own Airbus A350 fleet.

The Manchester route was among the airline's first long-haul international ventures and had received a strong response from passengers.

However, the carrier said a combination of industry-wide challenges — including geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, elevated aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, severe airspace restrictions and foreign exchange volatility — has pushed operating costs far beyond initial estimates.

Abhijit Dasgupta, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at IndiGo, said the airline was encouraged by the demand for its Manchester services but was compelled to take the difficult decision due to longer flying times and sharply escalating costs.

He stressed that the suspension is temporary and reaffirmed IndiGo's long-term commitment to expanding its long-haul international network.

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The airline is also exploring ways to continue its collaboration with Norse Atlantic Airways.

IndiGo said affected passengers will be informed in advance and offered alternative travel options or refunds, wherever applicable.

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