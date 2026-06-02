SpaceX IPO: Elon Musk's Firm Eyes Raising Record $75 Billion At $1.75 Trillion Valuation, Says Report

Elon Musk-led SpaceX is aiming to raise at least $75 billion through its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), targeting a valuation of approximately $1.75 trillion, including a greenshoe option, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The proposed valuation emerged after preliminary meetings with potential investors as part of the company's testing the waters process, according to the report.

ALSO READ: SpaceX Pushes For 'Lowest IPO Fee Rates Ever'; Banks Still Likely To Rake In $500 Million

Following preliminary investor meetings, commonly known as the "testing the waters" phase, the company has indicated that it is targeting a valuation of approximately $1.75 trillion, including a greenshoe option, the sources told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity because the discussions are confidential.

A greenshoe option allows underwriters to sell additional shares if investor demand exceeds expectations.

Reuters had previously reported that SpaceX was considering a preliminary valuation of around $1.75 trillion for the offering.

The company's IPO roadshow is expected to begin on Thursday, Reuters reported earlier. However, the sources cautioned that both the fundraising target and valuation could change as discussions with investors progress.

ALSO READ: SpaceX Said To Cut IPO Value Goal To At Least $1.8 Trillion

The offering is expected to provide public market investors with a rare opportunity to invest in Musk's vision spanning space exploration, satellite communications and artificial intelligence through SpaceX, which has emerged as the flagship asset within the billionaire entrepreneur's business empire.

According to the sources, the IPO is likely to be structured as an all-primary offering, meaning all proceeds from the share sale would go directly to the company rather than existing shareholders.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.