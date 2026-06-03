Caught On Camera: Missile Explodes Mid-Air, Explosions Light Up Kuwait Sky As Iran Targets US Bases

Dramatic footage emerging from Kuwait and Bahrain on the night of June 2 captured the moment Iranian ballistic missiles and drones were intercepted mid-air, lighting up the night sky in massive fireballs as Iran launched a broad missile offensive against US military bases across the Gulf.

RT posted dashcam footage from inside a moving vehicle in Kuwait that captured a missile exploding mid-air in a blinding purple-white fireball, sending cascading debris and sparks raining across the sky above a residential street.

A deafening sonic boom accompanies the explosion.

Separately, rooftop footage shared by RT showed Kuwait's night skyline suddenly illuminated as the country's air defence systems fired interceptors — streaks of light cutting upward against the dark sky above city buildings, with a bright orange glow visible near the horizon.

Journalist Pradeep Maikhuri, posting from the scene, described "huge explosions in Kuwait, Bahrain, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Iraq as Iran hits US bases and other targets in the area."

In Bahrain, RT posted video of missiles racing across the night sky accompanied by audible booms shaking the country.

The Bahrain Interior Ministry simultaneously activated a public missile alert urging residents to remain calm, proceed to the nearest safe location, and avoid blocking main roads.

The IRGC also released its own footage, aired by RT, purportedly showing the moment of missile launches directed against US bases — multiple fiery projectiles lifting off against a pitch-dark background.

ALSO READ: Iran Attacks US Bases In Kuwait; Explosions Heard In Bahrain After America Strikes Qeshm Island

Iran additionally warned of a "harsh price" for any violation of the Strait of Hormuz, with Press TV reporting the IRGC had targeted an America-linked ship in the region.

ALSO READ:Did Iran Hit The US 5th Fleet HQ? CENTCOM Says All Attacks On American Forces Failed

The IRGC said the strikes were carried out in retaliation for what it called the "arrogance and blatant aggression committed by the terrorist American forces" following US military strikes against Iranian radar and drone capabilities on Qeshm Island.

Despite the dramatic visuals, CENTCOM confirmed that all Iranian attacks failed to hit their intended targets. Two missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, while three launched at Bahrain were intercepted by US and Bahraini air defence forces, said CENTCOM, adding no US personnel were reported harmed.

The videos, however — circulating rapidly across social media — offered the world a vivid and visceral look at what a missile war over the Gulf actually looks like from the ground.

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