Caught On Camera: Missile Explodes Mid-Air, Explosions Light Up Kuwait Sky As Iran Targets US Bases

Dramatic footage emerging from Kuwait and Bahrain on the night of June 2 captured the moment Iranian ballistic missiles and drones were intercepted mid-air, lighting up the night sky in massive fireballs as Iran launched a broad missile offensive against US military bases across the Gulf.
RT posted dashcam footage from inside a moving vehicle in Kuwait that captured a missile exploding mid-air in a blinding purple-white fireball, sending cascading debris and sparks raining across the sky above a residential street.
A deafening sonic boom accompanies the explosion.
DEAFENING BANG shakes Kuwait as missile EXPLODES MID-AIR— RT (@RT_com) June 2, 2026
Night dashcam captures massive fireball lighting up sky https://t.co/XNxcylZs64 pic.twitter.com/R3nxk4uYec
Separately, rooftop footage shared by RT showed Kuwait's night skyline suddenly illuminated as the country's air defence systems fired interceptors — streaks of light cutting upward against the dark sky above city buildings, with a bright orange glow visible near the horizon.
LOUD EXPLOSIONS rock Kuwait pic.twitter.com/3x0X9fKRPK— RT (@RT_com) June 2, 2026
Journalist Pradeep Maikhuri, posting from the scene, described "huge explosions in Kuwait, Bahrain, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Iraq as Iran hits US bases and other targets in the area."
Video is of kuwait air defence.— Pradeep Maikhuri (@PradeepMaikhur3) June 3, 2026
Huge explosion in Kuwait, Bahrain,Dubai,Sudai Arabia and Iraq as Iran hits US bases and other targets in the area. pic.twitter.com/41GZHj0dJk
In Bahrain, RT posted video of missiles racing across the night sky accompanied by audible booms shaking the country.
MISSILES RACE across Bahrain night sky as BOOMS shake countryhttps://t.co/Aj8SzDO7z4 pic.twitter.com/ra3Tacc4jV— RT (@RT_com) June 2, 2026
The Bahrain Interior Ministry simultaneously activated a public missile alert urging residents to remain calm, proceed to the nearest safe location, and avoid blocking main roads.
The IRGC also released its own footage, aired by RT, purportedly showing the moment of missile launches directed against US bases — multiple fiery projectiles lifting off against a pitch-dark background.
ALSO READ: Iran Attacks US Bases In Kuwait; Explosions Heard In Bahrain After America Strikes Qeshm Island
⚡️IRGC releases footage showing MISSILE LAUNCH AGAINST US BASES pic.twitter.com/qKcM7Xlik9— RT (@RT_com) June 3, 2026
Iran additionally warned of a "harsh price" for any violation of the Strait of Hormuz, with Press TV reporting the IRGC had targeted an America-linked ship in the region.
Night sky lights up KUWAIT FIRES air defenses to INTERCEPT projectiles pic.twitter.com/cumGaV5M0T— RT (@RT_com) June 2, 2026
ALSO READ:Did Iran Hit The US 5th Fleet HQ? CENTCOM Says All Attacks On American Forces Failed
The IRGC said the strikes were carried out in retaliation for what it called the "arrogance and blatant aggression committed by the terrorist American forces" following US military strikes against Iranian radar and drone capabilities on Qeshm Island.
Despite the dramatic visuals, CENTCOM confirmed that all Iranian attacks failed to hit their intended targets. Two missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, while three launched at Bahrain were intercepted by US and Bahraini air defence forces, said CENTCOM, adding no US personnel were reported harmed.
The videos, however — circulating rapidly across social media — offered the world a vivid and visceral look at what a missile war over the Gulf actually looks like from the ground.
Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.