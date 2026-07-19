England Tear Through France In Record-Breaking First-Half Blitz To Seize Control Of World Cup Third-Place Playoff

England produced one of the most devastating first-half displays in FIFA World Cup history to race into a 4-0 lead over France at the break in the third-place playoff at Miami Stadium on Saturday. Declan Rice opened the scoring in the third minute before Ezri Konsa doubled the advantage in the 18th. Bukayo Saka then struck twice, in the 37th minute and into first-half stoppage time, to leave Les Bleus shell-shocked. The scoreline marks the first time France have conceded four first-half goals or trailed by four goals in any World Cup match.

England are now 45 minutes away from securing their best World Cup finish since lifting the trophy in 1966, while Didier Deschamps faces the prospect of ending his final match in charge of France with the heaviest World Cup defeat of his managerial career.

(This is a developing story)

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