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Kylian Mbappe Becomes FIFA World Cup's All-Time Top Scorer With Historic Brace Against England

Kylian Mbappe's second-half strike gave France hope of an unlikely comeback against England in their third-place playoff while also moving him past Lionel Messi to the top of the Golden Boot standings.

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Kylian Mbappe Becomes FIFA World Cup's All-Time Top Scorer With Historic Brace Against England
Kylian Mbappe moved to nine goals at FIFA World Cup 2026, taking his overall World Cup tally to 21.
Photo: X/@EquipedeFrance

Kylian Mbappe strengthened his grip on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot and etched his name deeper into football history with a second-half brace for France against England in the third-place playoff at Miami Stadium on Saturday. After pulling one back moments after the restart, the France captain struck again in the 65th minute, rifling home after Bradley Barcola's goal had sparked Les Bleus' comeback to cut England's lead to 4-3. Mbappe's two goals took his tournament tally to 10, moving him into sole possession of the Golden Boot race ahead of Lionel Messi, who has one final opportunity to respond in Sunday's World Cup final.

The brace also lifted the 27-year-old to 22 career World Cup goals, again taking him past Messi for the most goals in FIFA World Cup history..

(This is a developing story) 

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