Spain vs Argentina Final Preview: Head-to-Head, Players to Watch, Key Duels, Probable Starting XI & More

The FIFA World Cup 2026 reaches its climax on Sunday as Argentina and Spain lock horns at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford. Reigning world champions Argentina led by Golden Boot leader Lionel Messi are chasing back-to-back titles, while European champions Spain are bidding to lift the World Cup for only the second time after their triumph in 2010. The final also pits two generations against each other, with 39-year-old Messi taking on Barcelona heir Lamine Yamal in what promises to be one of the tournament's most scintillating contests.

Both sides arrive unbeaten but through contrasting routes. Argentina have leaned on attacking firepower and resilience in high pressure moments, while Spain have built their campaign on defensive control and tactical discipline.

Argentina & Spain's Route To The Final

Argentina have been the tournament's highest-scoring side, netting 19 goals in seven matches while conceding seven. Lionel Scaloni's side have developed a reputation for delivering in decisive moments, scoring eight goals after the 85th minute, including extra time. They have also matched a World Cup record with five goals from outside the penalty area.

Their route to the final: Algeria (3-0), Austria (2-0), Jordan (3-1), Cape Verde (3-2 AET), Egypt (3-2), Switzerland (3-1 AET) and England (2-1).

ALSO READ | Kylian Mbappe Becomes FIFA World Cup's All-Time Top Scorer With Historic Brace Against England

Spain's journey has been built on defensive excellence. Luis de la Fuente's side have conceded just one goal in seven matches while becoming the first team in FIFA World Cup history to record six clean sheets in a single tournament. They have combined possession-based football with relentless pressing to reach the final unbeaten.

Their results: Cape Verde (0-0), Saudi Arabia (4-0), Uruguay (1-0), Austria (3-0), Portugal (1-0), Belgium (2-1) and France (2-0).

Argentina vs Spain Head-to-Head

Argentina and Spain have shared one of international football's closest rivalries.

Matches: 14

Argentina wins: 6

Spain wins: 6

Draws: 2

Players To Watch:

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

With eight goals and four assists, Messi heads into the final leading the race for the Golden Boot. Beyond the numbers, the 39-year-old remains the heartbeat of Argentina's attack, dictating play between the lines, drawing defenders out of position and creating space for his teammates in what could be his final World Cup appearance.

Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

With two goals and a passing accuracy nearing 94%, Fernandez has been the engine of Argentina's midfield throughout the tournament. His ability to dictate possession, break opposition lines with his passing and shield the back four has made him indispensable, with his duel against Rodri likely to play a decisive role in the outcome of the final.

Julian Alvarez (Argentina)

Despite scoring just once in the tournament, Alvarez remains one of Argentina's most important attacking outlets. His relentless pressing, intelligent movement and selfless runs continually create space for Messi and Lautaro Martinez. Moreover, he carries big-game pedigree reflected in the fact that four of his five World Cup career goals have come in the knockout rounds, level with Diego Maradona for the second-most by an Argentine.

ALSO READ | Bukayo Saka Delivers Historic World Cup Hat-Trick In England's Bronze Medal Clash Against France

Lamine Yamal (Spain)

With one goal, one decisive penalty won in the semifinals and a tournament-leading 30 completed dribbles, Yamal has been Spain's biggest attacking spark on their run to the final. The 19-year-old has repeatedly unsettled defenders with his pace and one-on-one ability, while his creativity and trickery make him Spain's most dangerous outlet against Argentina's experienced back line.

Rodri (Spain)

Rodri has been the heartbeat of Spain's run to the final, setting the standard with a tournament-high 648 completed passes at an accuracy of 93%. The Spain captain has also covered more ground than any other player at the World Cup and leads the tournament for defensive interventions, underlining his influence at both ends of the pitch. His duel with Enzo Fernandez could be decisive in determining who controls the final.

Dani Olmo (Spain)

With two assists, a 90% passing accuracy and 10 chances created, Olmo has been Spain's chief creator throughout the tournament. The attacking midfielder has consistently found space between the lines while combining creativity with relentless work off the ball to create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Spain vs Argentina Key Duels:

Aymeric Laporte vs Lionel Messi: Spain's experienced centre-back faces the task of containing the tournament's leading scorer without leaving space for Argentina's supporting attackers.

Rodri vs Enzo Fernandez: Two of the world's best midfielders will battle for control of possession and tempo in what could become the defining contest of the final.

Lamine Yamal vs Nicolas Tagliafico: Argentina's veteran full-back will need support to deal with Yamal's pace and dribbling in wide areas.

Spain vs Argentina Goalkeeper Battle:

Spain's Unai Simon has kept a tournament-record six clean sheets while conceding just once and making 14 saves, thriving behind the competition's meanest defence. Argentina's Emiliano Martinez, meanwhile, has faced far greater pressure, recording two clean sheets, conceding seven goals and making 18 saves across seven matches.

Simon has been protected by Spain's outstanding defensive unit, while he enters the final after a record-breaking run of 650 minutes without conceding at the tournament. Martinez has faced significantly more pressure but has repeatedly delivered in decisive moments, particularly in knockout football and penalty shootouts.

Spain vs Argentina Probable Starting XI:

Argentina

Argentina Probable Linup (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi (C), Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez.

Substitutes: Geronimo Rulli, Walter Benitez, Gonzalo Montiel, German Pezzella, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Leonardo Balerdi, Valentin Barco, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Guido Rodriguez, Facundo Buonanotte, Angel Di Maria, Alejandro Garnacho, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lucas Beltran, Valentin Carboni.

Coach: Lionel Scaloni.

Spain

Spain Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams; Mikel Oyarzabal.

Substitutes: David Raya, Alex Remiro, Dani Carvajal, Alejandro Grimaldo, Pau Torres, Dani Vivian, Pau Cubarsi, Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, Alex Baena, Pedri, Aleix Garcia, Fermin Lopez, Alvaro Morata, Joselu, Ferran Torres, Ayoze Perez, Yeremy Pino.

Coach: Luis de la Fuente.

ALSO READ | Spain vs Argentina Final: Five Incredible Facts About FIFA World Cup Trophy

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.