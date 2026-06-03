Stock Market Crash: Nifty, Sensex Down 1%, All Sectors In Red: Three Reasons Why Market Is Falling Today

Domestic equities are trading lower on Wednesday, tracking weak global cues, and lingering geopolitical tensions. Benchmark indices are in the negative territory, with selling pressure visible across sectors.

Nifty fell as much as 0.95% to 23,259, whereas Sensex fell 1.12% to 73,816 in early trade. At 9:35 am, Nifty is down 0.87% at 23,280, and Sensex is down 1.13% at 73,909.

The pressure comes on the back of gaining crude prices, and volatile IT stocks.

All sectors are trading in the red, with losses led by IT, which is down 3.61%, followed by Realty, Media, and PSU Bank.

The broader market is also facing pressure with the Nifty Smallcap 250 falling almost 0.54%, and the Nifty Midcap 150 dropping about 0.74%.

Here's three reasons why markets are crashing on Wednesday:

US-Iran War Uncertainty

On June 3, US Central Command said U.S. forces defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones amid attempted attacks across the Middle East. Iran launched several missiles toward regional neighbours, but none hit their targets: two fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart, and three aimed at Bahrain were intercepted by US and Bahraini air defenses.

Earlier, CENTCOM shot down three Iranian one-way attack drones launched toward civilian mariners in regional waters. In response, US forces conducted self-defense strikes on an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island. No U.S. personnel were harmed, and CENTCOM said forces remain vigilant during the ongoing ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump called reports of a cessation in talks 'false and erroneous.'

"The conversations between us have been going on continuously, including four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, one day ago and today,” Trump said in a social media post. "Where they lead, one never knows, but as I told Iran, It's time, one way or another, for you to make a Deal."

Gaining Crude Prices

Oil prices extended gains for a third straight session on Wednesday as hopes of a near-term peace agreement between the US and Iran faded, while renewed fighting in the Middle East added to concerns over global crude supplies.

Brent crude climbed towards $97 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded near $95. The latest advance comes after oil prices gained more than 7% over the first two trading sessions of the week.

The uncertainty has complicated expectations for the resumption of oil flows from the region. Traders had previously bet that a deal could lead to a quicker reopening of supply routes and help ease pressure on global inventories. Instead, delays are increasing concerns that countries may need to rely more heavily on existing crude stockpiles while waiting for exports from the Persian Gulf to normalise.

Volatile IT Stocks

IT stocks have turned volatile after a strong run-up, with investors increasingly booking profits amid stretched valuations. Technical indicators suggest a reversal in momentum, prompting traders to reduce exposure. Sentiment has also been hit by cautious commentary from foreign brokerages, some of which have flagged concerns around earnings growth and demand visibility.

At the same time, the broader structural setup remains challenging, with uncertainty around discretionary technology spending and the pace of recovery in key overseas markets. Adding to the pressure, global software stocks have witnessed a technical pullback, dragging down sentiment toward Indian IT names as well.

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