JK Cement Q1 Results: Profit Falls 15%, Revenue Jumps 20%

JK Cement Ltd. reported a 14.5% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, even as revenue rose sharply, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

The cement maker's profit attributable to shareholders stood at Rs 278 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to Rs 324 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations climbed 20.3% to Rs 4,032 crore from Rs 3,353 crore a year earlier.

The Ebitda fell 5.8% to Rs 648 crore from Rs 688 crore, while the Ebitda margin narrowed to 16.1% from 20.5% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

JK Cement Q1 FY27 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit down 14.5% to Rs 278 crore vs Rs 324 crore

Revenue up 20.3% to Rs 4,032 crore vs Rs 3,353 crore

Ebitda down 5.8% at Rs 648 crore vs Rs 688 crore

Ebitda margin at 16.1% vs 20.5%

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JK Cement Share Price

Shares of JK Cement closed 0.65% lower at Rs 5,393 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, compared to a 1.09% advance in the benchmark Nifty on Friday.

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