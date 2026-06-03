West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Schedule, WI vs SL Live Streaming Details, Match Timings (IST) Squads And More

Sri Lanka tour of West Indies 2026: Sri Lanka's senior men's cricket team will be in the West Indies for a full-fledged tour that will see them play three T20Is, three ODIs, two tour matches and two Tests. The tour commences from June 3 with a three-match ODI series that will be played at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

The series comes at the start of a crucial stage in the campaign for automatic qualification to the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup. Sri Lanka are currently sixth in the ICC men's ODI team rankings whereas the Caribbean side is currently tenth in the rankings. Only the top eight teams, along with hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, are guaranteed entry via the rankings pathway.

West Indies Vs Sri Lanka: Complete Schedule

Below is the complete schedule of Sri Lanka's tour of the West Indies:

Match Day and Date Venue Time (IST) WI vs SL - 1st ODI Wednesday, June 3 Sabina Park, Kingston 8:00 PM WI vs SL - 2nd ODI Sunday, June 7 Sabina Park, Kingston 1:00 AM WI vs SL - 3rd ODI Tuesday, June 9 Sabina Park, Kingston 1:00 AM WI vs SL - 1st T20I Friday, June 12 Sabina Park, Kingston 7:00 AM WI vs SL - 2nd T20I Sunday, June 14 Sabina Park, Kingston 7:00 AM WI vs SL - 3rd T20I Monday, June 15 Sabina Park, Kingston 6:00 AM WI vs SL - Tour match Thursday, June 18 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium 7:30 PM WI vs SL - 1st Test Thursday, June 25 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium 7:30 PM WI vs SL - 2nd Test Friday, July 3 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium 7:30 PM

West Indies Vs Sri Lanka: LIVE Telecast

No TV channel will be broadcasting the West Indies vs Sri Lanka matches in India.

West Indies Vs Sri Lanka: LIVE Stream

The WI vs SL matches will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app.

West Indies Vs Sri Lanka: Full Squads

While Sri Lanka has announced the squads for all the three formats, the West Indies has only announced squads for the ODI series. Here is a look at the complete squads

Sri Lanka ODI Squad:

Kusal Mendis (captain and wicketkeeper), Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Pramod Madushan, Milan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage.

West Indies ODI Squad:

Shai Hope (captain and wicketkeeper), Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Shamar Springer, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

Sri Lanka T20I Squad:

Kusal Mendis (captain and wicketkeeper), Lasith Croospulle, Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Milan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage.

Sri Lanka Test Squad

Dinesh Chandimal, Nishan Madushka, Lahiru Udara, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Sonal Dinusha, Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Isitha Wijesundara, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Milan Rathnayake

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