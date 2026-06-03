West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Schedule, WI vs SL Live Streaming Details, Match Timings (IST) Squads And More

Sri Lanka tour of West Indies 2026: Sri Lanka's senior men's cricket team will be in the West Indies for a full-fledged tour that will see them play three T20Is, three ODIs, two tour matches and two Tests. The tour commences from June 3 with a three-match ODI series that will be played at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.
The series comes at the start of a crucial stage in the campaign for automatic qualification to the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup. Sri Lanka are currently sixth in the ICC men's ODI team rankings whereas the Caribbean side is currently tenth in the rankings. Only the top eight teams, along with hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, are guaranteed entry via the rankings pathway.
West Indies Vs Sri Lanka: Complete Schedule
Below is the complete schedule of Sri Lanka's tour of the West Indies:
|Match
|Day and Date
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|WI vs SL - 1st ODI
|Wednesday, June 3
|Sabina Park, Kingston
|8:00 PM
|WI vs SL - 2nd ODI
|Sunday, June 7
|Sabina Park, Kingston
|1:00 AM
|WI vs SL - 3rd ODI
|Tuesday, June 9
|Sabina Park, Kingston
|1:00 AM
|WI vs SL - 1st T20I
|Friday, June 12
|Sabina Park, Kingston
|7:00 AM
|WI vs SL - 2nd T20I
|Sunday, June 14
|Sabina Park, Kingston
|7:00 AM
|WI vs SL - 3rd T20I
|Monday, June 15
|Sabina Park, Kingston
|6:00 AM
|WI vs SL - Tour match
|Thursday, June 18
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
|7:30 PM
|WI vs SL - 1st Test
|Thursday, June 25
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
|7:30 PM
|WI vs SL - 2nd Test
|Friday, July 3
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
|7:30 PM
West Indies Vs Sri Lanka: LIVE Telecast
No TV channel will be broadcasting the West Indies vs Sri Lanka matches in India.
West Indies Vs Sri Lanka: LIVE Stream
The WI vs SL matches will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app.
West Indies Vs Sri Lanka: Full Squads
While Sri Lanka has announced the squads for all the three formats, the West Indies has only announced squads for the ODI series. Here is a look at the complete squads
Sri Lanka ODI Squad:
Kusal Mendis (captain and wicketkeeper), Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Pramod Madushan, Milan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage.
West Indies ODI Squad:
Shai Hope (captain and wicketkeeper), Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Shamar Springer, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.
Sri Lanka T20I Squad:
Kusal Mendis (captain and wicketkeeper), Lasith Croospulle, Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Milan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage.
Sri Lanka Test Squad
Dinesh Chandimal, Nishan Madushka, Lahiru Udara, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Sonal Dinusha, Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Isitha Wijesundara, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Milan Rathnayake
Sri Lanka Tour of West Indies 2026🏏— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 25, 2026
Sri Lanka Cricket's Selection Panel has selected the following squads for Sri Lanka's Tour of the West Indies 2026.
The tour will feature matches across all three formats - ODI, T20I, and Test cricket.
The tour will begin with the ODI series,… pic.twitter.com/rnZYZZHm0S
The West Indies ODI Squad vs Sri Lanka is IN!💥— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) May 31, 2026
WI Outside at Sabina Park🇯🇲 in just 3️⃣days!⌚
For Tickets🎫and more info, check out 🔗https://t.co/6TUKc2hD7J #WIOutside #WIvSRI pic.twitter.com/Ww4rhGunRk
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