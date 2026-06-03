England vs New Zealand: Schedule, NZ vs ENG Live Telecast, Streaming Details, Squads And More

New Zealand Tour of England 2026: England Senior Men's cricket team will welcome New Zealand on June 4 as part of a three-Test series.

The last time these two sides met in a Test series saw England secure a 2-1 victory during their tour of New Zealand in 2024.

The Test series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27. New Zealand are currently second in the WTC Standings with two wins from three Test matches. Whereas, Ben Stokes-led English side are seventh after playing ten matches in the current WTC cycle.

England head into the series after the series loss against Australia in Ashes 2025-26. Whereas New Zealand will be fresh from their recent thumping win against Ireland in the one-off Test match which saw them win by an innings-and-79-run victory in Belfast on May 27.

England vs New Zealand: Schedule

Here is the complete schedule of the England vs New Zealand Test series

Match Day and Date Venue Time (IST) ENG vs NZ - 1st Test Thu, June 4 Lord's Cricket Ground 3:30 PM ENG vs NZ - 2nd Test Wed, June 17 The Oval 3:30 PM ENG vs NZ - 3rd Test Thu, June 25 Trent Bridge 3:30 PM

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England vs New Zealand: Live Telecast in India

The England v New Zealand Test series will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports channel.

England vs New Zealand: Live Streaming in India

The NZ vs ENG Test matches will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLIV app.

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New Zealand Vs England: Full Squads

England have already named their 12-member squad for the first of the three matches as part of the ICC World Test Championship.

England's Squad for First Test:

Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, James Rew, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Ben Stokes (captain), Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Matthew Fisher, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue.

New Zealand Test Squad:

Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Zak Foulkes, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke, Blair Tickner.

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