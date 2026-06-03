Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Muted Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Gains Near $97 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,470, compared to Tuesday's index close of 23,483.55.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,470. On Tuesday, Indian equity benchmarks halted a four-day losing streak. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.43% to close at 23,483.55, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.52% to end at 74,649.84. IT stocks led the gains, with Infosys contributing 53.59 points and TCS adding 35.57 points to the Nifty's rise. Financials and energy stocks such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC and Reliance Industries weighed on the indices.
Meanwhile, Oil prices rose on Wednesday as investors tracked uncertainty over US-Iran talks and fresh strikes between the two countries. West Texas Intermediate futures for July delivery rose over 1% to $94.81, while Brent crude for August delivery advanced 0.88% to $96.84 per barrel.
Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.91% to a record high on Wednesday, while the broader Topix gained 0.93%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.32%. Hang Seng futures pointed to a weaker start in Hong Kong, while South Korean markets were shut for a public holiday.
Stock Market Live: USTR Names India Among Economies Lacking Forced Labour Import Curbs
- The US Trade Representative said 54 economies, including India, failed to impose and effectively enforce a ban on imports of goods produced with forced labour.
- The USTR said the finding was actionable under Section 301(b)(1) of the Trade Act, citing practices it said were unreasonable or discriminatory and burdened US commerce.
Stock Market Live: Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia’s FY26 Pay Falls To Rs 49.6 Crore
- Wipro Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Srinivas Pallia received total compensation of about Rs 49.6 crore in FY26, down from Rs 53.6 crore a year earlier, according to the company’s annual report.
- The decline was led by lower performance-linked pay. Pallia’s commission and variable compensation fell to about Rs 9.9 crore from Rs 14.5 crore in FY25.
- Executive Chairman Rishad Premji’s total remuneration fell to about Rs 7.3 crore in FY26 from about Rs 13.8 crore a year earlier.
Stock Market Live: Adani Ports Cargo Volume Rises 16% In May
- Adani Ports & SEZ handled 48.3 MMT of cargo volume in May, up 16% from a year earlier.
- Its logistics rail volume declined 19% year-on-year to 48,170 TEUs.
Stock Market Live: Infosys, NHPC, Vedanta, Canara Bank, InterGlobe Aviation Among Stocks In News
- Infosys expanded its partnership with DNB Bank ASA, while Wipro completed the acquisition of an additional 20% stake in Aggne Global Inc.
- NHPC’s offer for sale size rose to 6% after the government exercised the oversubscription option. Canara Bank approved a plan to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore through bonds in FY27.
- Vedanta said Enforcement Directorate officials visited certain offices of Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc, and that the company is cooperating with the proceedings. InterGlobe Aviation will discontinue flights to and from Manchester from Aug. 31.
Stock Market Live: Oil Prices Rise As US-Iran Tensions Continue
- Oil prices rose on Wednesday as investors tracked uncertainty over US-Iran talks and fresh strikes between the two countries.
- West Texas Intermediate futures for July delivery rose over 1% to $94.81, while Brent crude for August delivery advanced 0.88% to $96.84 per barrel.
Stock Market Live: Nikkei Hits Record High As Asian Markets Rise
- Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.91% to a record high on Wednesday, while the broader Topix gained 0.93%.
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.32%. Hang Seng futures pointed to a weaker start in Hong Kong, while South Korean markets were shut for a public holiday.
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