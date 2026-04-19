Mohun Bagan Vs NorthEast United FC Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch ISL Match?

The Indian Super League 2025-26 season is entering its decisive phase, with every point carrying added weight in a truncated season. Mohun Bagan Super Giant will travel to Guwahati on Sunday, April 19, knowing that a win or even a draw could put them at the top of the table, while NorthEast United FC are playing for pride after an inconsistent campaign has left them languishing in the bottom half.

Mohun Bagan are currently second on the table with 17 points from eight matches, just one behind leaders Mumbai City FC who have played a game more. Mumbai suffered their first defeat of the season last night, losing 2-0 away to Goa, which puts them in a vulnerable position. Bagan, who boast a superior goal difference to MCFC can go top with a win or even a draw.

The Mariners edged past Punjab FC 3-2 in a five-goal thriller at home in their last game. Punjab took the lead twice but goals from Jamie Maclaren in the first half and Sahal Abdul Samad in the second helped Mohun Bagan draw level before an injury-time Jason Cummings free-kick sealed the result.

NorthEast United are 11th on the table with seven points from eight matches. They're coming off a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters, sealed via an 88th-minute equaliser from Lalrinzuala.

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Players To Watch

Mohun Bagan SG:

Jamie Maclaren: The league's leading scorer with eight goals, Maclaren's movement and finishing remain central to Bagan's title charge.

Sahal Abdul Samad: Operating in the attacking midfield role, Sahal adds creativity and more recently proved his long-range threat with a 30-yard screamer against Punjab FC.

NorthEast United FC

Lalrinzuala: The local favourite was impactful off the bench in the last match, helping seal a 1-1 draw against Kerala. His ability to find space late in games could be crucial again.

Andy Rodríguez: The Spanish midfield general is the player who dictates the tempo for NEUFC. His ability to find the final pass in quick counterattacks is exactly what they'll need against the Mariners.

Predicted Lineups

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (4-2-3-1) : Vishal Kaith (GK); Abhishek Singh, Alberto Rodríguez, Tom Aldred, Subhasish Bose (C); Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa; Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco; Jamie Maclaren.

: Vishal Kaith (GK); Abhishek Singh, Alberto Rodríguez, Tom Aldred, Subhasish Bose (C); Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa; Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco; Jamie Maclaren. NorthEast United FC (4-3-3): Gurmeet Singh (GK), Soraisham Singh, Miguel Zabaco, Buanthanglun Samte, Bekey Oram, Mohammed Arshaf, Jithin MS, Partib Gogoi, Andy Rodríguez, Mayakkannan, Jairo Samperio.

Venue & Match Timing

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United FC match is scheduled to be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, from 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, April 19.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India, including Sony Sports Ten 2 (English) and Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi).

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website with a match pass or subscription.

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