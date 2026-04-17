IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Manager Romi Bhinder Fined Rs 1 Lakh By BCCI For Using Mobile Phone In Dugout

Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder has been handed a Rs 1 Lakh fine and an official warning by the BCCI after being found in breach of the IPL's anti-corruption protocols during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 10.

The incident unfolded at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, where TV footage showed Bhinder scrolling and typing on a mobile phone while seated in the RR dugout. The situation drew further scrutiny due to his proximity to 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was seen glancing at the device.

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The incident led to the BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) issuing a show-cause notice on April 12, seeking an explanation within 48 hours. Bhinder responded by submitting medical records, citing a history of serious health issues, including a recent pneumothorax (collapsed lung). He stated that the phone was being used to monitor his condition..

Speaking to Sportstar, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia revealed, “The BCCI ACSU was not satisfied with Bhinder's response (to the show cause notice). As it is his first breach, so under the protocols, he has been fined an amount (of Rs 1 lakh) and also handed a warning, clearly mentioning that he needs to be more careful in the future.”

The breach fell under the IPL's Minimum Standards for Players and Match Officials Areas (PMOA), which strictly regulates device usage in sensitive zones.

While team managers are permitted to carry mobile phones, their use is restricted exclusively to the dressing room. The dugout, which is classified as a high-visibility and high-risk area, is off-limits for any form of electronic communication.

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The rules also extend to smartwatches and any data-transmitting devices, with all personnel required to deposit phones with the team's Security Liaison Officer upon arrival.

The rules are strictly enforced by the BCCI to protect the integrity of matches. The use of a phone in the dugout raises concerns about information being passed on in real time, especially to betting networks.

The restrictions are also in place to ensure teams are not receiving outside instructions during the game, keeping decisions limited to those present on the field.

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