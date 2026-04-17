IPL 2026: Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Down Shreyas Iyer's Gravity Defying Effort, Calls It 'Best Catch I've Seen Live'

There is a certain irony to the fact that Shreyas Iyer's name will not feature on the scorecard in that dismissal of Hardik Pandya on Thursday, April 16, yet one of the game's greatest has ensured his moment endures.

Sachin Tendulkar, watching from the Mumbai Indians dugout, called it "One of the best catches I've ever seen live!", breaking down the effort in a detailed post on X.

Tendulkar pointed to the “awareness” required to execute it. From judging his proximity to the boundary rope while sprinting behind, to calculating the trajectory of the ball and timing his jump perfectly, Iyer had multiple variables to process in seconds.

What stood out most was the composure and the presence of mind to locate Xavier Bartlett mid-air and release the ball before landing beyond the rope.

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Here's what the ‘Master Blaster' had to say about the stunning effort:

What made Shreyas Iyer's catch so special was not just the athleticism, but the awareness behind it.



He had to judge the speed of the ball, the height, where the boundary rope was, how close he was to stepping on it, and get his jump absolutely perfect.



Then, while still in the… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 17, 2026

"What made Shreyas Iyer's catch so special was not just the athleticism, but the awareness behind it."

"He had to judge the speed of the ball, the height, where the boundary rope was, how close he was to stepping on it, and get his jump absolutely perfect."

"Then, while still in the air, he caught the ball and released it to a teammate before landing, all the while knowing exactly where that fielder was positioned."

"To process all of that in a split second takes unbelievable awareness, timing, fitness, and composure."

"@ShreyasIyer15 got everything spot on. One of the best catches I've ever seen live!" - @sachin_rt on X.

The MI mentor wasn't the only one impressed in the dugout, with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav caught on camera wearing expressions of disbelief.

The dismissal itself came at a critical juncture. Hardik Pandya was looking to accelerate and had begun the 18th over by smashing Marco Jansen for a six. He looked set to clear the ropes again on the third ball only for Iyer to foil his plans.

At that stage, Mumbai Indians were 175/3 and building towards a late surge, powered by Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 112. Pandya's dismissal (14 off 12) halted that momentum. MI eventually finished on 195/6, a total that Punjab Kings chased down with seven wickets to spare.

Iyer's overall contribution extended beyond the moment in the field, as Punjab Kings extended their unbeaten start to the season to take top spot on the points table. Iyer chipped in with a quickfire 66 off just 35 balls in a 139-run stand with opener Prabhsimran Singh (80* off 39).

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