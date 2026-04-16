IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Left Stunned By Shreyas Iyer's 'Catch Of The Tournament' Contender

Shreyas Iyer's gravity-defying boundary-line relay to dismiss Hardik Pandya did more than shift momentum, it left even Mumbai Indians' biggest names in visible disbelief during their IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede.

Taking on Marco Jansen in the 18th over, Pandya lost control as he went for the pull sending the ball flying high towards long-on. The ball seemed destined to escape over the ropes, only for Iyer to cover significant ground to his left, pluck the ball mid-air, and release it just milliseconds before stepping over the boundary.

Bartlett, charging in from long-off, completed the relay to seal a dismissal that will surely go down as a 'Catch of the Tournament' contender.

The fact that Iyer's athletic brilliance unfolded right in front of the MI dugout meant the cameras captured stunned reactions from the home team's biggest stars.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav's shocked expressions were fully visible here:

SKY & ROHIT COULDN'T BELIEVE IT - SHREYAS IYER YOU BEAUTY 😍



pic.twitter.com/H9Mjvs4rx7 — TEMAN (@IndiTeman) April 16, 2026

Rohit, sidelined for the fixture with a hamstring injury, was seen gesturing in disbelief towards Suryakumar who was seated next to him after being dismissed for a 'Golden Duck' earlier in the innings.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Catch Of The Tournament? Shreyas Iyer's Gravity Defying Effort In PBKS Vs MI Stuns Wankhede — Watch

Suryarkumar himself could barely belief his eyes, caught with an expression that was part shock, part admiration, as he processed the athleticism and hang-time Iyer had managed under pressure.

The MI batter and India's T20 World Cup winning captain, known for his own fielding brilliance, was seen wide-eyed, shaking his head in disbelief. It carried the feel of a “game recognises game” moment, particularly from a player who has delivered on the biggest stage in the field.

Out in the middle, Iyer ensured the moment carried an edge. After completing the catch, he turned towards the Wankhede stands and raised his arms, ensuring the crowd appreciate one of their own. Iyer, who hails from Mumbai, made sure the moment belonged to him.

The dismissal itself came at a critical juncture. Pandya, having struck a six at the start of the over, was beginning to accelerate alongside Quinton de Kock when Marco Jansen drew the mishit. The wicket halted what looked like a late push towards a 200-plus total, with MI eventually finishing on 195/6.

The catch has already led to some early shouts for 'Catch of the Season' from fans.

The greatest catch of IPL 2026 is with Shreyas Iyer now — NkForSrh (@nkvieww) April 16, 2026

Another user was quick to underline the gravity-defying nature of the catch.

*A terrific catch from Shreyas Iyer!* 🥶

*UNBELIEVABLE STUFF FROM CAPTAIN SHREYAS IYER.* 🤯🔥🔥



A gravity-defying effort ends Hardik Pandya's laborious 12-ball 14. ⭕



MI (175/4 in 17.3 ov) vs PBKS 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/kJ9MLu3wnP — Dhiraj giri 🇮🇳 (@giridhirajbjp) April 16, 2026

'Air Shreyas' seems to be an apt title for that effort by the PBKS captain.

Air Shreyas has landed! 🛫💨🔥🔥



Best catch of IPL 2026? It's not even a debate after that boundary effort. Shreyas Iyer is officially HIM.#MIvsPBKS #IPL2026 #ShreyasIyer #PunjabKings #CatchOfTheSeason — Khel Pulse (@khelpulseIN) April 16, 2026

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