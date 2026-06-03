Brahma Chellaney On Why BrahMos Has Become Asia's Most Sought-After Missile

India's BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is fast becoming one of Asia's most sought-after defence exports, driven by its exceptional technical capabilities and its growing utility as an asymmetric warfare weapon, professor of strategic studies at the Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi, Brahma Chellaney said.

Chellaney wrote on X that the recent surge in export orders and intense interest in BrahMos reflects how smaller maritime nations are seeking credible deterrence options against larger naval powers.

Countries such as the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia lack the massive naval budgets required to handle China's growing naval power and maritime expansionism. By deploying shore-based BrahMos anti-ship missile batteries along their coastlines, these countries can establish effective anti-access/area-denial zones, or A2/AD networks.

In strategic terms, Chellaney described BrahMos as the "poor nation's great naval equaliser". He wrote, "During its terminal phase, BrahMos employs a sea-skimming flight profile, flying as low as five metres above the water. This sharply reduces the time available for detection and interception, making it a difficult target for enemy air defence systems.

"Operating at speeds of Mach 2.8 to 3.0 — nearly three times the speed of sound — the BrahMos is widely regarded as the world's fastest operational supersonic cruise missile. Because kinetic energy increases with the square of velocity, the BrahMos (a joint venture between India's DRDO and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya) delivers far greater impact energy than traditional subsonic cruise missiles such as the American Harpoon or French Exocet," Chellaney added.

Unlike many Western suppliers, which often condition arms transfers on foreign-policy considerations or human-rights concerns, India offers a comprehensive BrahMos package that includes operational training, maintenance support and logistical backing with relatively few political conditions attached, he concluded.

India and Russia collaborated to create the BrahMos, which has a minimum firing range of 380 kilometres (186 miles). The Philippines has already purchased the supersonic cruise missiles from India, which has been increasing its domestic defence production for both domestic and international markets.

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