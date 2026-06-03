Capex Is King: Morgan Stanley Bets On Defence, Large-Caps; But Crude Oil Is India's Achilles' Heel

The Indian stock market witnessed another volatile trading session, with bears dominating the first half and bulls staging a strong comeback in the latter half. The market sentiment remains mixed as investors weigh the impact of elevated crude oil prices, ongoing geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East and sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows.

In the current market scenario, Jonathan Garner, Chief Asia and Emerging Market Equity Strategist belives that the India's earnings growth story remains resilient despite the global headwinds. In an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit on June 3, Garner highlighted the vulnerabilities of South Asian economies to global oil prices and shared the top sectoral bets for investors.

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Morgan Stanley's India Playbook: Where should investors place top bets?

For investors navigating the Indian markets, Morgan Stanley is drawing a hard line between government-backed capex and household consumption. According to Garner, investors should avoid consumer-driven counters as well as the information technology sector amid the AI boom. He highlights that semiconductors stocks and the subsequent AI trade is still largely missing from the Indian market.

Avoid Consumer and IT: Morgan Stanley is currently negative on the consumer sector across the board, even in other Asian markets amid the energy price shock. The chief strategist noted that household consumption is struggling due to energy shocks and global labor uncertainties. He also remains cautious on traditional IT services and consumer financials.

Bet on Defense and Energy Capex: The bright spot in India is public sector-enabled capital expenditure. Morgan Stanley strongly prefers large-cap names tied to defense spending and energy infrastructure. Garner cited estimates that India's investment-to-GDP ratio is on track to rise to 37.5%, highlighting the robust ongoing capex story in the country.

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Impact of Global Oil Prices

India's vulnerability to energy shocks remains a critical factor for foreign investors. Garner noted that in a structurally high oil price environment, Asia as a whole suffers more than the US or Europe. However, the impact is disproportionately severe in South Asia. Unlike North Asian economies, which possess larger strategic oil and gas reserves to buffer against price volatility, countries like India are exposed directly to the balance-of-payment risks associated with high crude prices. ''Should oil prices fall in the latter half of the year, it would be a significant tailwind for India's macroeconomic stability,'' said Garner.

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