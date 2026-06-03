Obsession Box Office Collection Day 6: Curry Barker's Horror Film Witnesses Midweek Dip, Earns This Much

Hollywood horror thriller Obsession continues its run in Indian cinemas, though the film witnessed a midweek slowdown on its sixth day at the box office, after a solid weekend and a strong Tuesday.

Day 6 Collection Update

Obsession earned an estimated Rs 0.77 crore net on Day 6 (Wednesday) from 872 shows across the country, as per Sacnilk.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 13.52 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 16.07 crore so far.

Occupancy Sees Midweek Drop

The film recorded an overall occupancy of around 23.33 per cent in English screenings on Wednesday. The film's reported occupancy currently stands at around 27 per cent across tracked shows.

Regional Performance

Among major markets, Chennai emerged as the strongest-performing city, recording an impressive 52 per cent occupancy from 68 shows.

Kochi followed with 39 per cent occupancy across 18 shows, while Hyderabad registered 28 per cent from 68 shows.

Bengaluru maintained decent momentum with 25 per cent occupancy from 144 shows. Meanwhile, Pune recorded 19 per cent, Mumbai posted 14 per cent, and the National Capital Region (NCR) registered 13 per cent.

Collections remained relatively weak in Kolkata (12 per cent) and Ahmedabad (8 per cent).

Day-Wise Box Office Trend

The film opened with Rs 1.75 crore on Friday with 34% occupancy before jumping to Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday with 48% occupancy.

Sunday delivered the highest collection of the opening weekend with Rs 3.25 crore with 48% occupancy, followed by Rs 2 crore on Monday, with occupancy dropping to 30%.

The biggest surprise came on Tuesday when the film climbed to Rs 3 crore and improved occupancy of 54%, showing a sharp increase despite the weekday factor.

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Global Box Office Remains Strong

Beyond India, Obsession has emerged as a major global success, grossing over $150 million worldwide on a reported budget of under $1 million.

The film has crossed $100 million in North America and achieved the rare feat of increasing its earnings across three consecutive weekends, collecting $17 million, $23 million and $26.4 million, respectively.

About The Film

Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession follows a hopeless romantic whose life takes a dark turn after a mysterious wish seemingly comes true.

The film stars Cooper Tomlinson, Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette and Megan Lawless in key roles.

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