'Our Legal Department Will Respond': FWICE Withdraws Non-Cooperation Directive Against Ranveer Singh

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh, marking a major development in the ongoing controversy surrounding Don 3.

The decision comes soon after Ranveer's team reportedly sent a legal notice to the film workers' body, challenging the action taken against him following his reported exit from the Farhan Akhtar-backed project.

Industry Bodies Step In

According to PTI, FWICE announced on Wednesday that it was revoking the directive with immediate effect after discussions involving key industry organisations, including the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), the Producers Guild of India (PGI) and the Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA).

Addressing reporters, FWICE president BN Tiwari said the organisation had agreed to reconsider its position following requests from the industry bodies.

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"We are taking back our non cooperative directive from immediate effect after a request by IMPAA, the producers' guild and CINTAA," Tiwari said.

He added, "We have been told that we should all sit together with the producers' body and take an appropriate decision where neither the producers and directors nor the actor face any issues."

Tiwari also dismissed suggestions that either side had emerged victorious from the dispute.

"No one has won or lost in this matter. Our legal department will respond to his legal notice," he said.

How The Don 3 Row Reached FWICE?

The dispute stems from Ranveer Singh's reported exit from Don 3, a project that has been in development for nearly three years and is yet to begin filming.

After producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani raised concerns over the matter, the issue was first taken up by the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) before being referred to FWICE.

The federation subsequently issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor. The makers have also claimed that over Rs 45 crore has already been spent on the film's pre-production.

As the controversy unfolded, Ranveer Singh avoided commenting directly on the allegations. Instead, his team released a statement.

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"Throughout the recent developments surrounding 'Don 3', he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect," the statement read.

With the directive now withdrawn, attention is likely to shift toward discussions between all parties as they attempt to resolve the dispute and determine the future course of the long-delayed film.

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