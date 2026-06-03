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HUL Employees On Permanent Roll Declines 10.7% To 5,898 In FY26

The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees for the financial year was 6.08%.

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HUL Employees On Permanent Roll Declines 10.7% To 5,898 In FY26
The leading FMCG maker had 6,604 permanent employees on its rolls as on March 31, 2025.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit/AI-Generated
New Delhi:

The number of employees on the rolls of FMCG major HUL declined 10.7% to 5,898 in FY26, according to the latest annual report of the company.

The leading FMCG maker had 6,604 permanent employees on its rolls as on March 31, 2025, the company, which is investing Rs 2,000 crore to expand manufacturing capacity in fast-growing premium categories across beauty & wellbeing and home care liquids, said.

"The company has 5,898 permanent employees on the rolls as on March 31, 2026," said HUL.

The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees for the financial year was 6.08%.

Besides, it is also taking efforts to build a more equitable and inclusive workplace, HUL said, adding that it has achieved "meaningful progress".

"Women currently represent 44% of our managerial workforce, and we remain committed to strengthening this further," it said.

"Today, we have 1,400 women employed across our manufacturing operations and have successfully onboarded more than 1,500 women into sales roles," said HUL. 

ALSO READ: HUL Backs PM Modi's Austerity Push, Plans To Scale Up EV Use, Curb Foreign Visits

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