India Gets Access To Mythos AI Model As Anthropic Expands Project Glasswing

Indian organisations have gained access to Anthropic's closely guarded Mythos artificial intelligence model as part of an expansion of Project Glasswing, NDTV Profit learnt from sources.

The move marks a significant broadening of the initiative, which was previously limited to select organisations in the US and the UK. Indian entities are among 150 organisations across 15 countries that have now been granted access to the model under the programme, according to people familiar with the development.

Anthropic said the latest cohort includes organisations that provide critical infrastructure and services whose disruption could affect more than 100 million people.

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The latest expansion also broadens the sectors covered by the programme. In addition to the initial participants, access has now been extended to organisations operating in power, water, healthcare, communications and hardware infrastructure, sectors that were not part of the original cohort, sources told NDTV.

Project Glasswing is Anthropic's initiative aimed at helping operators of critical infrastructure identify and address security vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by malicious actors.

The move comes amid heightened global scrutiny of the Mythos model, which has drawn attention from regulators because of its advanced capability to discover and analyse cyber vulnerabilities. Anthropic has not made Mythos Preview publicly available, citing concerns over potential misuse of the technology.

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The company maintains that access is being provided selectively to trusted organisations responsible for safeguarding essential services and infrastructure.

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