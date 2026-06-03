OpenAI's ChatGPT Become Fastest App To Reach 1 Billion Monthly Active Users

ChatGPT has become the fastest app ever to attract more than one billion monthly active users globally, based on data released by market intelligence provider Sensor Tower, reported Reuters.

The landmark reflects the growing mainstream adoption of generative AI, even as OpenAI faces mounting pressure from competitors, including Anthropic, in the race to secure leadership of the booming industry.

Within roughly three years of launching, ChatGPT has grown to more than one billion monthly active users, setting a pace that exceeded those of established platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Google Maps, according to Sensor Tower.

At the same time, the market intelligence company observed a modest shift in user behaviour. Americans who downloaded Anthropic's Claude app in early 2026 saw their ChatGPT engagement fall by about 5% in the subsequent month compared with historical usage levels.

ALSO READ: Florida Sues OpenAI, Sam Altman Over Chatbot Safety Concerns

Despite remaining far smaller than ChatGPT in absolute user numbers, Anthropic's Claude chatbot is expanding at a much faster rate. Sensor Tower estimates that Claude attracted 56 million monthly active users globally during the current second quarter, with annual growth of roughly 640%, compared with 62% for ChatGPT.

Data from Sensor Tower shows ChatGPT remains the leading AI application globally, although its grip on the market has loosened. Among six major AI apps tracked by the firm, ChatGPT accounted for 47% of worldwide downloads in the second quarter of 2026 to date, down from 67% during the same period a year earlier, according to insights analyst Kara Lee, reported Forbes.

ChatGPT's rise was unprecedented in the consumer technology sector. Within just two months of its launch, the chatbot became the fastest-growing consumer application on record, surpassing 100 million users by January 2023.

While Google's Gemini remains the second-most downloaded AI app, its share of downloads has slipped. The platform accounted for 22% of AI app downloads in the second quarter of 2026 so far, down from its high-water mark of 34% in the final quarter of 2025.

Anthropic's Claude has emerged as the sector's fastest-rising challenger. The chatbot captured 14% of AI app downloads in the current quarter, a sharp increase from just 1% in each quarter throughout 2025.

Despite maintaining a commanding lead in overall chatbot usage, ChatGPT may be facing a more competitive landscape. Sensor Tower said its data indicate that consumers are more willing to experiment with alternative AI platforms this year than in 2025.

ALSO READ: Meta Rolls Out Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus, WhatsApp Plus — Check Pricing, Key Features

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.