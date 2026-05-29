Meta Rolls Out Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus, WhatsApp Plus — Check Pricing, Key Features

Meta is rolling out paid subscription plans across its platforms — Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus, and WhatsApp Plus — under a broader initiative called Meta One. Naomi Gleit, Meta's Head of Product, confirmed the launch via Instagram, noting that the plans are currently available to select users, with more offerings planned for “creators, businesses, and Meta AI power users.” Meta confirmed that these new plans will not interfere with Meta Verified, which remains focused on identity verification for creators. More features are expected to be added as the plans expand.

Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus, WhatsApp Plus Pricing

While Meta has not officially announced pricing, TechCrunch reports that Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus are priced at $3.99 per month each, while WhatsApp Plus comes in slightly cheaper at $2.99 per month. Higher-tier bundles under the Meta One umbrella are also planned, ranging from $7.99 for Meta One Plus, $19.99 for Meta One Premium, $14.99 for Meta One Essential, and $49.99 for Meta One Advanced.

Key Features Of Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus, WhatsApp Plus

Instagram Plus appears to be the most feature-rich. Subscribers could gain deeper Story analytics, including rewatch counts and the ability to search their viewer list. Other highlights include unlimited friend lists beyond Close Friends, the option to spotlight a Story once a week for extra reach, extended Story durations beyond 24 hours, and the ability to preview a Story without appearing as a viewer.

Paid users may also be able to share posts directly to their profile without pushing them to followers' feeds, along with access to Super Heart animated reactions, custom app icons, stylised fonts, and additional pins.

Facebook Plus is expected to mirror Instagram Plus in terms of features. WhatsApp Plus focuses on personalisation through custom themes, ringtones, premium stickers, and expanded pinned chat options.

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