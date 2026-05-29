Mumbai University 2026 Second Merit List: Date, Time And Steps To Check Merit List On Samarth Portal

The University of Mumbai will release the second merit list for undergraduate admissions 2026 on May 30, giving students who missed out on the first round another chance to secure seats in their preferred colleges.

The merit list will be available on the university's official admission portal and respective college websites. Students who applied for first-year degree programmes, including BA, BCom, BSc, BMS and other courses, can check the second merit list online once it is released.

Mumbai University 2026 Upcoming Merit List: Date And Time

According to the admission schedule, the second merit list will be published at 7:00 PM on May 30, 2026. Students selected in the second round will need to complete the admission process within the given timeline, which includes document verification, fee payment and seat confirmation.

The third merit list is scheduled for release on June 4 at 7:00 PM, offering further opportunities for students if seats remain available after the second round.

Mumbai University 2026: How To Check The Second Merit List?

Follow these steps to check & download the merit list PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the respective college or muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the UG admission or merit list section

Step 3: Open the second merit list PDF

Step 4: Search for your name or application number

Step 5: Download and save the document for future reference

Colleges affiliated with Mumbai University will publish separate merit lists for different courses and categories on their official websites or admission portals.

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Mumbai University 2026: The Second Merit List

The second merit list is for students whose names did not appear in the first merit list released on May 26. Candidates who successfully completed their application process but were not selected in the first round will be considered for the second list.

The merit list is prepared based on marks obtained by candidates in Class 12 examinations. Individual colleges may set different cut-off percentages for various categories and courses depending on seat availability and demand.

Mumbai University 2026: Admission Process After Selection

After the second merit list is released, selected candidates must complete the admission process within the deadline set by their respective colleges. This includes document verification, uploading necessary certificates online, and payment of admission fees.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website and their preferred college portals for updates on merit lists, admission schedules and important instructions.

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