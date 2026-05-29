US Realises India's Potential, Trump Wants To Facilitate More Bilateral Trade: Envoy Sergio Gor

The United States recognises India's growing economic and technological potential and President Donald Trump wants to further expand bilateral trade ties, US Ambassador Sergio Gor said, as both countries prepare for another round of trade negotiations next week.

Speaking on India-US relations, Gor said bilateral trade between the two nations has risen sharply over the years, increasing from around $20 billion to nearly $220 billion.

“President Trump wants to facilitate more bilateral trade,” Gor said, adding that a US delegation is scheduled to visit India next week for trade talks.

“We fully expect that the trade deal will be finalised in the next few weeks and months,” he highlighted.

The ambassador addressed the India-US TRUST initiative — Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology — saying the framework is producing tangible outcomes across critical sectors.

According to Gor, India and the United States have decided to deepen collaboration in defence, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum technologies, biotechnology and space.

“The TRUST initiative is delivering results,” he said.

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Gor pointed to a wave of large-scale technology investments linked to AI-driven growth in India. He said Amazon plans to invest $35 billion by 2030 toward AI-led digitisation initiatives, while Microsoft has committed $17.5 billion toward cloud infrastructure expansion. Google is also planning additional investments, he added.

“We trust India, your government and your technology,” Gor said.

The ambassador also noted that Indian investments into the United States have increased significantly, with $20.5 billion in new investments recorded, including $19 billion in the pharmaceutical sector.

He further stressed the importance of critical minerals for defence technologies, saying both countries have agreed to enhance collaboration in research and development while promoting investments in the critical minerals space.

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