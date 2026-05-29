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Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Falls Near $93 A Barrel

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,888, compared to Wednesday's index close of 23,907.15.

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Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Falls Near $93 A Barrel
8 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,888. On Wednesday, benchmark indices ended with minor losses after a volatile session. The NSE Nifty 50 closed down 0.03% at 23,907.15, falling 6.55 points after a volatile session. The BSE Sensex declined 0.19% to 75,867.80, down 141.90 points.

Markets were shut on Thursday duw to a holiday.

Meanwhile, Oil prices eased after the US and Iran tentatively agreed to extend a ceasefire by 60 days, though US officials said a deal had not been finalised. Brent crude for July settlement fell 0.4% to $93.37 a barrel, while the more-active August contract declined 0.6% to $92.18. WTI crude for July delivery slipped 0.6% to $88.33 a barrel.

Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets rose on Friday as investors assessed fresh military activity involving Iran and signs of progress towards a temporary US-Iran agreement. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.52%, South Korea's Kospi gained 1.73%, and Australia's ASX 200 advanced 0.75%.

May 29, 2026 07:20 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: US Stock Futures Trade Near Flatline

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures traded near the flatline. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7 points, or less than 0.1%.

May 29, 2026 07:15 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Japan Industrial Output, Retail Sales Beat Estimates In April

  • Japan’s industrial output rose 0.8% month-on-month in April, compared with an estimated 0.6% decline.
  • Retail sales rose 2.1% year-on-year, above the 1.3% estimate.
  • Retail sales increased 1.3% from the previous month, compared with an estimated 0.4% rise.
May 29, 2026 07:10 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: India, US To Finalise Interim Trade Deal Details During June Visit

  • India and the US will finalise details of an interim trade agreement during the June 1–4 visit, according to PIB.
  • The two countries will also take forward talks under the broader bilateral trade agreement across market access, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion and economic security alignment.
May 29, 2026 07:05 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Iran Fires Missiles As Trump Reviews Ceasefire Deal: Report

  • Iran’s armed forces fired missiles at unidentified targets late Thursday local time, Fars reported.
  • The reported military action came hours after the Pentagon said Iran had launched a ballistic missile towards Kuwait and deployed attack drones in and around the Strait of Hormuz.
May 29, 2026 07:00 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: US, Iran Reach Ceasefire Extension Deal Pending Trump Approval

  • The US and Iran reached an agreement to extend their ceasefire by 60 days and lift restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported, citing sources.
  • The agreement has not been approved by US President Donald Trump. Iranian state media said it had not been finalised.
May 29, 2026 06:55 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Asia-Pacific Markets Rise As Investors Track Iran Developments

  • Asia-Pacific markets rose on Friday as investors assessed fresh military activity involving Iran and signs of progress towards a temporary US-Iran agreement.
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.52%, South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.73%, and Australia’s ASX 200 advanced 0.75%. China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.01%.
May 29, 2026 06:50 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Oil Edges Lower As US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Continue

  • Brent crude for July settlement fell 0.4% to $93.37 a barrel, while the more-active August contract declined 0.6% to $92.18.
  • WTI crude for July delivery slipped 0.6% to $88.33 a barrel.
  • Oil prices eased after the US and Iran tentatively agreed to extend a ceasefire by 60 days, though US officials said a deal had not been finalised.
May 29, 2026 06:46 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Muted Start For Indian Equities

GIFT Nifty traded at 23,888, compared with the Nifty 50’s previous close of 23,907.15, indicating a muted start for Indian equities.

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