Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Falls Near $93 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,888. On Wednesday, benchmark indices ended with minor losses after a volatile session. The NSE Nifty 50 closed down 0.03% at 23,907.15, falling 6.55 points after a volatile session. The BSE Sensex declined 0.19% to 75,867.80, down 141.90 points.

Markets were shut on Thursday duw to a holiday.

Meanwhile, Oil prices eased after the US and Iran tentatively agreed to extend a ceasefire by 60 days, though US officials said a deal had not been finalised. Brent crude for July settlement fell 0.4% to $93.37 a barrel, while the more-active August contract declined 0.6% to $92.18. WTI crude for July delivery slipped 0.6% to $88.33 a barrel.

Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets rose on Friday as investors assessed fresh military activity involving Iran and signs of progress towards a temporary US-Iran agreement. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.52%, South Korea's Kospi gained 1.73%, and Australia's ASX 200 advanced 0.75%.