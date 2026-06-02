Florida Sues OpenAI, Sam Altman Over Chatbot Safety Concerns

The state of Florida sued OpenAI and Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman, accusing the artificial intelligence company of ignoring safety warnings and releasing its ChatGPT product while knowing it was harmful to users. The lawsuit, filed Monday in state court, accuses OpenAI and its online chatbot of violating product liability laws, and also raises negligence and deceptive and unfair trade practices claims. Florida is seeking civil penalties and a court order blocking the company from collecting certain data from users under the age of 13 without parental consent, among other changes. "Sam Altman and ChatGPT have chosen the AI race over the safety and security of kids," Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said during a press conference. "They have chosen profit over public safety. We're not going to stand for it here in Florida." The complaint appears to be the first of its kind filed by a state against OpenAI, although the ChatGPT maker is facing a series of lawsuits filed by individuals claiming a range of harms on children and adults alike. Some cite growing delusions with extended use, while others say it led to death by suicide and even murder-suicide. OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit. The company has denied wrongdoing in past litigation covering similar issues, maintaining that safety is a priority and that it has taken steps to improve ChatGPT's training to respond to signs of mental or emotional distress. Other chatbots have already been subject to lawsuits by states. In January, Kentucky sued Character Technologies Inc., the maker of customizable chatbot app Character.AI, for allegedly targeting children and leading to self-harm. In June, Snap, Inc. was sued by Utah over allegations that its AI chatbot contributes to social media addiction. ALSO READ: Nvidia Announces Vera — World's First CPU Not Designed For Humans Florida's sweeping lawsuit cites a range of alleged harms caused by ChatGPT, impacting both minors and adults. It highlights public safety concerns, including ChatGPT allegedly aiding and abetting mass shootings and other acts of violence. It also says that it has resulted in "public humiliation" and the loss of critical thinking skills. Plus, the state alleges the chatbot is particularly addictive and harmful for young users and lacks parental oversight tools. "This litany of harms is driven by defendants' insatiable quest to win the AI arms race and amass large fortunes, despite knowing the danger of ChatGPT," the state said in its lawsuit. "Left unabated, defendants' conduct will continue to threaten the health and safety of Florida residents." Florida alleges that OpenAI has been "careless" in its introduction of its chatbot to the public and that its public messaging fails to adequately convey the risks of using the product. The lawsuit is separate from a criminal probe initiated by the state in April over possible liability for the company after authorities said ChatGPT was used in a mass shooting at Florida State University. OpenAI has said it wasn't responsible for the tragedy and said it is cooperating with the investigation. Uthmeier said Monday that the probe is ongoing. The lawsuit comes as OpenAI is preparing to file for an initial public offering in the coming weeks. ALSO READ: 'Glad To Be Wrong': Sam Altman Admits His Job Apocalypse Warning Not Holding True