NTPC Seeks Tech Solutions Partners For Its Sub-Critical Thermal Units To Operate At Lower Load

NTPC has sought bids from technology solutions players to help its sub-critical thermal power units operate at lower load and ensure flexibility for the electricity distribution network to use both thermal and renewable energy more efficiently.

The project would require providing technical support to sub-critical thermal units ranging between 150 MW and 250 MW, enabling them to operate in two shifts and at a minimum technical load of 25 per cent, NTPC said in a statement.

Through this initiative, NTPC aims to identify technology providers for developing highly flexible thermal generation solutions, reinforcing its commitment to grid reliability, stability, and India's evolving energy transition needs, the state-owned power generator said.

Sub-critical thermal units can offer greater flexibility compared to supercritical and ultra-supercritical technologies for certain grid-balancing requirements because of less parameter swings and hence low fatigue, NTPC said, adding that their ability to operate efficiently at lower loads and adapt to frequent cycling makes them a potential enabler for higher renewable energy integration in the future.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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