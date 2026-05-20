Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Grabs IPL Orange Cap With 93-Off-38 Blitz Vs LSG, Breaks Three Major Records — Watch

Rajasthan Royals kept their IPL 2026 playoff hopes firmly in their own hands after chasing down 221 against Lucknow Super Giants, sealing a seven-wicket win with five balls to spare at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Tuesday, May 19. The victory lifted RR above Punjab Kings into the fourth and final playoff spot, meaning a win in their final league game would guarantee qualification regardless of other results.
At the centre of the chase was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose explosive 93 off 38 balls also saw him move to the top of the Orange Cap standings while breaking multiple IPL records.
The 15-year-old's innings was not all-out aggression from the start. Sooryavanshi scored just five runs from his first 10 deliveries as he assessed the conditions, with Yashasvi Jaiswal taking early risks at the other end. Once settled, however, the teen-sensation completely shifted gears.
Sooryavanshi's first maximum of the night came against Mayank Yadav in the 5th over, before following it up with a smart ramp shot against Prince Yadav in the next over. He's a look at the moment he immediately shifted gears.
The showstopper is here to enthrall ????— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 19, 2026
???? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is taking the run chase by storm ????
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/LvQzM3tl06 #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RRvLSG | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/MEoTfJR8w9
After that sedate 10-ball start, Sooryavanshi smashed 88 runs from his next 28 balls, targeting almost every bowler. Akash Singh was taken apart for 26 runs in the ninth over, including three fours and two sixes, before Sooryavanshi brought up his fifty off 23 balls.
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He celebrated his half-century with an ‘A' gesture, with fans linking it to his recent call-up into the India ‘A' squad but the young batter himself dismissed speculation around it saying, “I don't know. I just do something new every match. I don't really plan it. There's no meaning behind it.”
New celebration, same old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fire ????????— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 19, 2026
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/LvQzM3tl06 #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RRvLSG | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/0sPhjigO3H
Sooryavanshi's innings included seven fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 244.73, with 88 of his 93 runs coming through boundaries. His 10 maximums took his season's tally up to 53, placing him behind only Chris Gayle (59 sixes in 2012) for most sixes hit in a single IPL season with one league game still to go.
???????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????? ????— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 19, 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up #RR's chase with a thunderous 93(38) ????
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/LvQzM3tl06 #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RRvLSG | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/qe6TfmGnTx
During the knock, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to score 500 IPL runs in a season. He reached the milestone at breakneck speed, also becoming the fastest batter to 500 runs in a season by balls faced (220). The RR opener also became the first player in IPL history to score 500-plus runs in a season at a strike rate above 200.
RR still have one league game remaining, and qualification would give Sooryavanshi even more opportunities to extend a record-breaking season.
Sooryavanshi's 93 against LSG took him to the top of the IPL 2026 Orange Cap standings, moving past Mitchell Marsh and continuing a remarkable debut season for the 15-year-old. Here's a look at the top five run-scorers in IPL 2026:
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Matches
|100s
|50s
|Strike Rate
|1
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|RR
|579
|13
|1
|3
|236.32
|2
|Mitchell Marsh
|LSG
|563
|13
|1
|3
|163.18
|3
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|555
|13
|0
|5
|155.89
|4
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|554
|13
|1
|6
|157.83
|5
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|552
|12
|0
|5
|160.46
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