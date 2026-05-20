IPL 2026: How Qualification Scenarios Have Changed After RR's Victory Against LSG

Rajasthan Royals (RR) took a major step towards sealing a berth in the 2026 IPL playoffs with an important win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday. The result leaves RR well placed to become the fourth side to qualify, alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Gujarat Titans (GT).

The fight for the last remaining playoff place in IPL 2026 is set for a dramatic finish, with Rajasthan Royals joining PBKS, CSK, DC, and KKR in the contest. The latest result ensures that qualification will only be settled on the concluding day of the league phase this Sunday. RR will face the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in the afternoon fixture, before DC take on KKR later in the evening at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

IPL 2026 Points Table Latest

Position Team Played Won Lost No Result NRR Points 1 RCB 13 9 4 0 1.065 18 2 GT 13 8 5 0 0.4 16 3 SRH 13 8 5 0 0.35 16 4 RR 13 7 6 0 0.083 14 5 PBKS 13 6 6 1 0.227 13 6 CSK 13 6 7 0 -0.016 12 7 DC 13 6 7 0 -0.871 12 8 KKR 12 5 6 1 -0.038 11 9 MI 12 4 8 0 -0.504 8 10 LSG 13 4 9 0 -0.702 8

Rajasthan Royals Playoff chances

Remaining Matches: vs MI on May 24

The advantage firmly lies with the Rajasthan Royals, who still have qualification firmly within their grasp. One win over Mumbai Indians is all RR requires to seal progression to the playoffs. Reaching 16 points would ensure they cannot be overtaken by any of the teams competing for the last available berth.

There is also a slim possibility of RR finishing in the top two if Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad fail to win their final matches. Yet RR's hopes of climbing to second would depend heavily on net run rate, likely requiring a dominant victory margin in the region of 70 runs.

If Rajasthan Royals fail to beat Mumbai Indians, their campaign would conclude on 14 points and leave them vulnerable in the playoff race. Punjab Kings could climb above them by defeating LSG, while Kolkata Knight Riders would also surpass RR if they win both remaining fixtures.

Rajasthan can still progress without net run rate becoming a factor, but only if several other outcomes go their way, including defeats for PBKS and CSK, as well as KKR losing one of their last two matches. In that situation, RR would remain ahead with 14 points.

In case of a tie with CSK and DC at 14 points, they would need to be ahead in net run rate (NRR).

Rajasthan Royals still possess a crucial edge should qualification be decided on net run rate between sides finishing on 14 points. Their superior NRR places them ahead of Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals heading into the final round of matches.

Even if RR lose by 10 runs to Mumbai Indians, CSK would require a sizeable win over Gujarat Titans, by at least 15 runs, to overhaul them. For DC, bridging the gap appears highly unrealistic.

RR IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Probability: 53.1%

Chennai Super Kings Playoff chances

Remaining Matches: vs GT on May 21

The road to the playoffs has become extremely narrow for the Chennai Super Kings. To remain in contention, CSK must secure victory against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad and hope results elsewhere work to their advantage.

Their qualification scenario depends on the Mumbai Indians beating both KKR and RR, along with LSG getting the better of PBKS. CSK would then have to stay ahead of RR and DC on net run rate, assuming DC defeat KKR. Chennai would require a sizeable net run rate edge over RR, estimated at 25 runs, in the event of a tie on points.

However, the entire scenario could become meaningless if Punjab Kings secure victory over LSG or KKR collect wins in both remaining fixtures.

CSK IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Probability: 6.3%

Punjab Kings Playoff chances

Remaining Match: vs LSG on May 23

Punjab Kings remain in the playoff race, though their qualification hopes hinge on multiple outcomes. The first requirement is a win against Lucknow Super Giants in their final match, which would lift them to 15 points.

They would then need the Mumbai Indians to stop the Rajasthan Royals from progressing by handing them a defeat. At the same time, PBKS must ensure their net run rate stays above KKR if the Kolkata side wins both their remaining games.

PBKS IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Probability: 21.9%

Kolkata Knight Riders Playoff chances

Remaining Matches: vs MI on May 20, vs DC on May 24

Kolkata Knight Riders' clearest route to the playoffs depends on winning both of their remaining league matches and hoping Punjab Kings slip up against Lucknow Super Giants. Currently on 11 points, KKR face the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in their final two fixtures and must secure victories in both to move to 15 points. They would also need Rajasthan Royals to lose their last match of the campaign.

KKR IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Probability: 9.4%

Delhi Capitals Playoff chances

Remaining Matches: vs KKR on May 24

While the Delhi Capitals are technically still in contention for a playoff berth, the odds are heavily stacked against them. A sequence of favourable results is required, including defeats for PBKS and CSK in their remaining fixtures, along with the Mumbai Indians overcoming the Rajasthan Royals.

Even then, DC would likely struggle to overturn the massive gap in net run rate separating them from RR, making qualification an unlikely scenario.

DC IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Probability: 9.4%

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