Scotland vs USA Live Streaming: Where To Watch ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Match?

Scotland take on USA in match 107 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, in Nepal on Wednesday.

The CWC League 2 tournament serves as a key qualification route for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Of the 14 teams that will feature in the main event, 10 full-member nations will qualify automatically through ICC rankings and host nation status, while the remaining four spots will be decided through a qualification pathway.

CWC League 2 is an eight-team competition played over a three-year cycle, with the top four teams progressing to the World Cup Qualifier.

The World Cup Qualifier will feature 10 teams — the two lowest-ranked full-member nations in the ODI rankings (excluding hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe), the top four sides from CWC League 2, and four teams emerging from the World Cup Qualifier Playoff. From this tournament, the top four teams will secure their places in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Scotland and USA are the two highest ranked teams in the CWC League 2 at the moment. With 16 wins and 9 losses from 31 matches and a total of 38 points, Scotland are at the top of the CWC League 2 points table. USA have played 26 matches and won 18 games and suffered defeats eight times.

With three wins and two defeats in their previous five fixtures, the two teams have had similar fortunes in recent past.

Both teams head into this clash on the back of defeats to the same opponent, Nepal, which first thrashed the USA by nine wickets before following it up with another dominant performance, beating Scotland by six wickets.

Kushal Bhurtel's magnificent unbeaten century and Dipendra Singh Airee's four-wicket haul powered Nepal to a dominant nine-wicket victory over the USA. Airee starred with the ball, returning figures of 4/24, while Sompal Kami chipped in with two wickets as USA were bowled out for 195 in 43.3 overs despite half-centuries from Smit Patel (83) and Shehan Jayasuriya (50). In reply, Nepal made light work of the chase as Bhurtel smashed an unbeaten 120 off 118 balls, studded with 13 fours and four sixes, while Aasif Sheikh contributed 58 in a 145-run opening stand. Nepal reached 199/1 in just 36.4 overs to seal a comprehensive win with 80 balls remaining.

Lalit Rajbanshi starred with the ball before Rohit Paudel and Ishan Pandey guided Nepal to a comfortable six-wicket win over Scotland. Rajbanshi returned figures of 4/32 while Sandeep Lamichhane picked up three wickets as Scotland were bundled out for 194 in 39.1 overs despite fighting knocks from Brandon McMullen (73 off 44) and Michael English (51). Chasing 195, Nepal got off to a brisk start through Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh before Pandey struck 55 and skipper Paudel anchored the innings with an unbeaten 74 off 98 balls to seal victory with 71 balls remaining.

Scotland vs USA Match Venue And Start Time

The Scotland vs USA ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match is scheduled to be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur from 9:15 a.m. Indian Standard Time on on Wednesday.

Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 8

USA wins: 3

Scotland wins: 3

Possible Playing XIs

Scotland : George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Michael English, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Ollie Jones and Brad Currie.

: George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Michael English, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Ollie Jones and Brad Currie. USA: Smit Patel (wk), Shayan Jahangir, Shehan Jayasuriya, Saiteja Mukkamalla (c), Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Nosthush Kenjige and Saurabh Netravalkar.

Broadcast Details

There are no broadcasters for the ICC CWC League 2 in India.

Live stream details

The game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

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