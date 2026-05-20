Karnataka: Woman Ends Life Due To Alleged Dowry Harassment By Husband, In-Laws

A 24-year-old woman died by suicide by hanging herself in this district due to alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws, police said on Tuesday. Aishwarya died by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her parent's residence in Kampli town of Ballari district on May 17, they said.

Following the incident, her husband -- Pradeep Kumar, a veterinarian in the Animal Husbandry Department, has been nabbed, police said.

In her death note, she accused her husband and in-laws of mental torture and also accused them of dowry harassment, they said. The couple, who had a love-marriage, were married for over a year-and-a half, they added.

According to police, due to alleged mental torture by her husband, she left his home and went to her parent's house on May 14. Following a complaint by her father, a case was registered against her husband and in-laws under sections 80 (dowry death), 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Dowry Prohibition Act, Suman D Pennekar, Superintendent of Police (Ballari) told PTI.

"We have secured her husband in connection with the case. All allegations are being looked into and further investigation is underway," she said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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