CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Tomorrow: Check Plus 2 Results Release Time, Websites Link

The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE Odisha) is set to declare the Plus Two (Class 12) results for 2026 tomorrow on May 20, on its official website at chseodisha.nic.in. Results for arts, science, commerce, and vocational disciplines will be announced simultaneously. State Minister for School and Mass Education, Nityananda Gond, has confirmed the date for the results.

As per the most recent update, the DigiLocker X account has also posted about the CHSE results, saying “coming soon".

Once available, students can retrieve their provisional mark sheets online via the official website by entering their login information, including roll numbers and registration details. In case the websites experience heavy traffic on the day results are announced, alternatives such as SMS and DigiLocker will be available for accessing the results.

The Plus II examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 28 this year, with nearly 4 lakh students appearing for the exams across the state. Students must score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject, including theory subjects and practicals as well, to clear the exam. Candidates must secure a minimum of aggregate score of 33%.

CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result 2026: Date and Time

The CHSE Class 12 results will be announced by the School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond on May 20 at 12:30 PM. Students are advised to keep their Odisha Plus 2 admit cards ready with them to verify their results.

CHSE Class 12 Result: List of Websites to check Odisha Plus 2 Results

The Odisha Board will release the Class 12 results on the official website of the board. The list of websites where candidates can check and download the mark sheets is provided below:

chseodisha.nic.in

results.odisha.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Results 2026: Follow these steps to check & download results

Step 1: Navigate to the official site at chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “CHSE +2 Result 2026” link available on the main page.

Step 3: Input the necessary login information, including roll number and registration details.

Step 4: Submit the provided information.

Step 5: The result should be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download and print the provisional mark sheet for your records.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026: Follow this guide to check your results via SMS

If website access is slow, students can also obtain their results through SMS by following these steps:

Step 1: Launch the SMS application on your mobile device.

Step 2: Type: RESULT_OR12 < roll Number >

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

Step 4: The result will be sent to your registered mobile number.

ALSO READ | CBSE Revaluation 2026 For Class 12: Check Direct Link To Apply, Fees, Dates And More

CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result 2026: Follow these steps to check & download via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the corresponding mobile app.

Step 2: Log in or create a new account.

Step 3: Confirm your mobile number using an OTP.

Step 4: Link your Aadhaar number if necessary.

Step 5: Look for CHSE Odisha documents.

Step 6: Download the digital mark sheet.

CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result 2025 Highlights: Previous year total passing marks

In 2025, a total of 382,729 candidates took part in the board examinations, achieving an overall pass rate of 82.77%, which reflects a decrease from last year's 86.93% when approximately 300,000 candidates participated. Examining the performance by gender, it was evident that girls excelled over boys, attaining a pass rate of 87.24% as opposed to boys' 77.88%.

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