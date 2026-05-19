Zydus Lifesciences Approves Buyback Worth Rs 1,100 Crore: Check Record Date

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd approved a share buyback worth up to Rs 1,100 crore on Tuesday, May 19, while declaring its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26). The pharmaceutical major set May 29 as the record date for the payment of the share buyback. Shares jumped over 5% as the company stronger-than-expected March quarter performance, with net profit, topline and margins beating D-Street estimates. Zydus Life shares hit an intraday high of Rs 1,048 apiece on the NSE.

The board approved a buyback of up to 95.65 lakh equity shares at Rs 1,150 apiece through a tender offer route. 95.65 lakh shares represent 0.95% equity stake in the company. Promoters will also participate in the buyback, with May 29, 2026, fixed as the record date for determining the shareholder eligibility. The buyback's price is at a premium of 16% compared to the stock's closing price of Monday. As per the March quarter shareholding pattern, promoters of the company have a 75% stake in Zydus Life.

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Zydus Lifesciences Q4 Results

Zydus Life Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 8.7% at Rs 1,273 crore versus Rs 1,171 crore YoY

Revenue up 16.2% at Rs 7,587 crore versus Rs 6,528 crore YoY

EBITDA down 11.4% at Rs 1,919 crore versus Rs 2,165 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 25.3% versus 33.2% YoY

One-time loss at Rs 398 crore versus loss of Rs 220 crore YoY

Q4 EBITDA adjusted for forex gain

Zydus Lifesciences Share Price

Zydus Lifesciences reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,272.5 crore for the March quarter, up 8.7% year-on-year. The topline or revenue from operations rose 16.2% year-on-year to Rs 7,587 crore from Rs 6,528 crore. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) decreased 11.4% to Rs 1,919 crore from Rs 2,165 crore in the year-ago quarter, while EBITDA margin stood at 25.3% compared to 33.2% in the year-ago period. The pharma major registered a one-time loss of Rs 398 crore compared to Rs 220 crore in the corresponding period last year. The EBITDA is adjusted to forex gain.

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