'Vibe' Release Date Out: Preity Zinta, Kunal Kemmu Bring Chaos To Cinemas This September

Actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu is ready to return to the director's chair with his upcoming action-comedy Vibe, and the makers have now officially locked its theatrical release date. The film, which also marks Preity Zinta's much-awaited return to the big screen, will arrive in cinemas on September 18, 2026.

The release date was announced by Amazon MGM Studios on social media on Tuesday, along with a new poster featuring the silhouettes of the lead cast members. Sharing the update, the studio captioned the post, “Punch aur punchline dono guaranteed with VIBE.”

Preity Zinta Reacts On X

Soon after the release date reveal, Preity Zinta also reacted to the announcement on X and wrote, “Hi All, 18th Sept will be such a Vibe ???? See you in a Theater near you very soon ???? #Ting #Vibe”.

Fans flooded social media with excitement, especially because the film marks her return to Hindi cinema after several years. Her last theatrical release was Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018.

What Is Vibe About?

Vibe revolves around two best friends whose simple and ordinary lives suddenly spiral into a chaotic, high-energy adventure that tests both their friendship and survival instincts.

Reports suggest Kunal Kemmu plays a clueless slacker, while Sparsh Shrivastava portrays his disciplined best friend. Their lives reportedly take an unexpected turn after they accidentally get caught in a terrorist plot and find themselves in a bizarre situation where the fate of the country depends on them.

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Cast, Crew And Production Details

Alongside Kunal, the film also stars Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and debutant Vanshika Dhir. The supporting cast reportedly includes Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as Nirahua.

Written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, the film is being produced by Kemmu and producer Chirag Nihalani under their newly launched banner Drongo Films. Vibe marks the first production venture for the studio, with Amazon MGM Studios backing the project.

The film also continues Kunal's journey as a director after the success of Madgaon Express, which marked his directorial debut in 2024.

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