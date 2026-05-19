MakeMyTrip Clocks 13% Rise In Adjusted Operating Profit At $188.8 Million In FY26

Nasdaq-listed travel service provider MakeMyTrip Ltd on Tuesday reported a 13 per cent rise in adjusted operating profit of USD 188.8 million in FY26.

The company had posted an adjusted operating profit of USD 167.3 million in FY25, MakeMyTrip Ltd said in a statement.

Gross bookings in FY26 stood at USD 10,390.8 million as against USD 9,803.1 million in FY25, a growth of 10.4 per cent, the company added.

Commenting on the results, MakeMyTrip CEO Rajesh Magow said, "We surpassed our annual gross bookings milestone of USD 10 billion and strengthened our position as the travel platform of choice."

Despite a challenging market environment, it is encouraging to see a double-digit, year-on-year growth in adjusted margins in constant currency across all our major verticals, he added.

"This performance was led by bus ticketing at 29 per cent plus (growth), followed by hotels and packages at 15 per cent, and air ticketing with 13 per cent plus," Magow said.

He said the company's focus on enhancing AI capabilities is beginning to show results and shape how consumers experience the platform with AI-powered assistant 'Myra', unlocking first-time users from Tier-2 cities and beyond, and resolving over 55 per cent post-booking queries across flights and hotels in Q4 FY26.

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