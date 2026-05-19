Umrah 2026-27 Calendar Released: Check Key Dates, Deadlines, And Visa Timeline For 1448 AH Season

The operating calendar for the 1448 AH Umrah season has been released by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, confirming important dates for pilgrim arrivals, visa issuance, and permit procedures.

Numerous devotees travel to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for the Umrah pilgrimage, which is the most anticipated auspicious period of the year. Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on May 17 that Umrah visas will be granted starting on Sunday.

On May 31, 2026 (14 Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH), Umrah visa issuance and admission into Saudi Arabia for the 1448 AH season will formally resume. Beginning on June 1, 2026, pilgrims will be able to obtain permissions and enter Makkah through the Nusuk App.

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Those intending to perform Umrah must apply for a visa via the Nusuk Umrah portal or through other Ministry-approved, certified external Umrah brokers. To do Umrah outside of the Hajj season, pilgrims who intend to travel with a Saudi tourist e-visa must get an Umrah permit via the Nusuk app.

The deadline for granting Umrah visas is March 9, 2027.

The deadline for Umrah pilgrims to depart is April 7, 2027, and the deadline for entering Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage is March 23, 2027. According to a different announcement, Saudi Grand Mufti Saleh Al-Fawzan began his responsibilities over the impending yearly Hajj pilgrimage on Sunday.

Umrah visa issuance begins: May 31, 2026

Pilgrims can enter Makkah and obtain permits: June 1, 2026

Last date to issue Umrah visas: March 9, 2027

Final entry date into Saudi Arabia: March 23, 2027

Final departure date for Umrah pilgrims: April 7, 2027

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