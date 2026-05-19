Top India Survey Reveals Bollywood Workers Facing 50-60% Income Drop Amid Industry Slowdown

While Bollywood's biggest stars continue to headline films and earn hefty paychecks, a growing financial crisis is quietly unfolding behind the cameras. A recent Top India survey, based on conversations with over 1,000 people from the entertainment industry, suggests that many workers are dealing with shrinking incomes, irregular work opportunities and delayed payments.

According to the survey, several industry workers said their earnings have dropped by nearly 50% to 60% compared to previous years. Many respondents claimed projects have become less frequent, while available work often comes with lower pay than before.

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Who Are Most Affected?

The financial pressure is reportedly being felt most by behind-the-scenes professionals far more than established stars.

Assistant directors, makeup artists, character actors, editors, lightmen, camera operators, production assistants, spot staff and even gym trainers linked to actors are among those facing financial stress. Equipment suppliers, transport providers and camera rental companies are also reportedly seeing reduced opportunities.

Since a large part of the entertainment industry depends on freelance and project-based work, even a small delay in production affects hundreds of people connected to a single film or show.

Why The Industry Is Slowing Down?

According to industry insiders, the slowdown has been building gradually. Tighter production budgets, cautious spending by OTT platforms and delays in approving new projects are being seen as some of the major reasons behind the situation.

As a result, many mid-level and junior workers are struggling to find continuous work opportunities.

Mumbai's Rising Costs Making Things Worse

The impact is reportedly more severe in Mumbai, where living expenses continue to rise. Since most production companies and studios operate around areas like Andheri, Juhu and Bandra, many workers are forced to pay high rents, often touching Rs 50,000 a month even for modest apartments.

To manage expenses, several workers are relying on savings, borrowing money from friends and relatives, or taking up temporary side jobs.

Some have even left Mumbai and returned to their hometowns after struggling to secure stable work in the city.

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Hope For Recovery

Despite the challenges, some industry professionals remain hopeful that increased production activity could improve conditions in the coming months. Others believe the slowdown highlights the need for stronger financial planning and better protection for workers during difficult periods.

For now, however, the situation has exposed the stark gap between Bollywood's glamorous image and the reality faced by many workers who help keep the industry running every day.

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