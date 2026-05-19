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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya-Trisha Starrer Holds Strong On Weekday — Mints This Amount

Karuppu is a mythological mass entertainer directed by RJ Balaji. The film stars Suriya in the lead role alongside Trisha Krishnan. It blends social drama, powerful action, and justice, showcasing Suriya in an intense avatar.

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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya-Trisha Starrer Holds Strong On Weekday — Mints This Amount
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5
Screengrab from YouTube Trailer

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's mass entertainer 'Karuppu' is currently in its fifth day at the box office. After a strong opening weekend, the film is maintaining a solid hold on its weekday collections.

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5

As per early estimates from Sacnilk, on Day 5, the film has collected Rs 4.02 crore across 3,027 shows so far. With the figures still coming in, the total India gross collections are now valued at Rs 100.04 crore, and the total India net at Rs 86.32 crore so far.

By the end of Day 4, the film grossed Rs 47 crore from the overseas market, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 142.3 crore.

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Language-Wise Breakdown

  • Tamil: With Tamil being the primary driving force for the film, it collected Rs 3.28 crore from 2,132 shows so far. The occupancy currently stands at 32%.
  • Telugu: The Telugu version collected Rs 74 lakh from 895 shows and reported an occupancy of 23%.

Day 2 Occupancy

  • Tamil: The film has recorded a decent overall occupancy so far. The morning shows opened at 25.38%, marking a promising start to the weekday. However, with afternoon numbers yet to be updated and evening and night shows still to begin, the overall occupancy is expected to change.
  • Telugu: The Telugu version has started its day with low occupancy rates. The morning shows recorded 14.73%, and with the day yet to end, the overall data is expected to change.

Box Office Performance

The film opened with strong figures of Rs 15.5 crore net on Day 1. Driven by a strong performance in Tamil Nadu, the Tamil version raked in Rs 13.1 crore on Day 1, with a solid occupancy of 54%.

The opening weekend registered strong collections. On Day 2 (Saturday), the film collected Rs 24.15 crore from 6,288 shows at an occupancy of 56.8%, while Day 3 (Sunday) collected Rs 28.35 crore from 6,843 shows. On Day 4 (Monday), the film managed a steady hold and collected Rs 14.3 crore.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Clarifies 'Alone And Lonely' Post, Reveals Mom Asked 'Kya Hua Beta?'

About The Film

Karuppu is a mythological mass entertainer directed by RJ Balaji. The film stars Suriya in the lead role alongside Trisha Krishnan. It blends social drama, powerful action, and justice, showcasing Suriya in an intense avatar.

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