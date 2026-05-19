Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 61: Ranveer Singh Film Drops To New Low — Collects This Amount

Ranveer Singh's spy thriller 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is currently in its ninth week at the box office. After recording a slow growth over the ninth weekend, the film is now facing the weekday fallout during its final stretch of the theatrical run.

Box Office Collection Day 61

According to Sacnilk reports, on Day 61, 'Dhurandhar 2' has collected Rs 15 lakh net across 389 shows. These figures indicate a huge 76.2% drop from the previous day's (Day 60 - Sunday) net collection of Rs 63 lakh from 436 shows.

The total India net collections are valued at Rs 1,146.13 crore, and the total gross collections of India are Rs 1,371.69 crore. Meanwhile, the film has grossed a total of Rs 426.67 crore from the overseas market, bringing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,798.36 crore.

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Day 61 Occupancy

Hindi : With the Hindi version being the primary driving force for the film, it recorded an overall occupancy of 16.19%. On Day 61, the afternoon shows, at 20.62%, reported the highest occupancy rate.

: With the Hindi version being the primary driving force for the film, it recorded an overall occupancy of 16.19%. On Day 61, the afternoon shows, at 20.62%, reported the highest occupancy rate. Tamil : Marking the final days of the film across different versions, the Tamil language recorded a low overall occupancy of 2.58%.

: Marking the final days of the film across different versions, the Tamil language recorded a low overall occupancy of 2.58%. Telugu: Likewise, the Telugu version also saw very low occupancies with an overall data of 2.55% on Day 61.

Box Office Performance

The film opened with Rs 43 crore from previews and collected Rs 102.55 crore on Day 1. The film registered its highest single-day collection of Rs 114.85 crore on Day 4 with a strong occupancy of 76.1%.

Week 1 ended with a massive Rs 674.17 crore collection, followed by Rs 263.65 crore in Week 2. The film collected Rs 110.6 crore in Week 3 and Rs 54.7 crore in Week 4.

Week 5 collected Rs 19.52 crore, Week 6 added Rs 12.45 crore, while Week 7 closed at Rs 5.58 crore. Week 8 concluded with a total of Rs 3.89 crore, with most days staying below the Rs 1 crore mark. However, the 8th Sunday collected Rs 1.1 crore.

As is typical during weekday drops in screens, collections, and occupancy rates, the film entered its ninth week. On its ninth Monday (Day 61), it recorded its lowest collection of Rs 15 lakh so far, along with fewer shows. These developments mark the final stretch of its theatrical run.

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Weekly Collections

Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 110.6 crore

Week 4: Rs 54.7 crore

Week 5: Rs 19.52 crore

Week 6: Rs 12.45 crore

Week 7: Rs 5.58 crore

Week 8: Rs 3.89 crore

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