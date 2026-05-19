Big Boost For India's Apache, M777 Fleet As US Clears $428 Million Support Deal

The US has approved the possible sale of support services and related equipment for Apache helicopters to India for an estimated cost of USD 198.2 billion, the US Department of State said.

The Department of State also approved a possible sale of sustainment support for M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers for an estimated cost of USD 230 million.

The principal contractors for the Apache support services deal will be the Boeing Company and Lockheed Martin, the State Department said. For the howitzers support, the principal contractor will be BAE Systems, located in Cumbria, UK.

The Department of State said India has requested to buy AH-64E Apache sustainment support services; US Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; technical data and publications; personnel training; and other related elements of logistics and program support.

India had also requested to buy long-term sustainment support for M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers.

The following non-major defence equipment items will be included: ancillary items; spares; repair and return; training; technical assistance; field service representative; depot capability; and other related elements of logistics and program support, the Department of State said, referring to the support services for the howitzers.

The possible sale of support services for the helicopters and the howitzers will take place under the Foreign Military Sale channels.

The Department of State said the proposed sale of helicopters and howitzers will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship.

It will also help improve the security of a major defence partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions.

The proposed sales will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defence, and deter regional threats. India will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces, the Department of State said.

The proposed sales of the equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

There will be no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale, the Department of State said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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